Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'PCI Compliance Solutions Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the professional services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of PCI compliance solutions and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005666/en/

Global PCI Compliance Solutions Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The demand for PCI compliance solutions mainly depends on the growth of end-user industries such as BFSI, education, retail, and transportation," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, the rise in the use of digital payment modes and promotion of cashless transactions across regions are increasing the adoption of PCI compliance solutions across businesses that process or transmit payment cards," added Tridib.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global PCI Compliance Solutions Market:

Cloud-based PCI compliance solutions

Provision of low-cost PCI compliance solutions

Rise in adoption of PCI compliant solutions in Europe due to chip and PIN infrastructure

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Cloud-based PCI compliance solutions:

An increasing number of suppliers are providing cloud-based PCI compliance solutions for reducing infrastructure costs associated with setting up servers and platforms at buyers' operational facility. Cloud-based PCI compliance solutions offer various benefits including reductions in the overall PCI compliance costs by decreasing the costs associated with maintaining PCI stack. Moreover, it helps in reducing the infrastructural cost and also offers a highly scalable platform.

The provision of low-cost PCI compliance solutions:

Suppliers in this market space are increasingly introducing PCI compliance solutions at low costs. This helps organizations of all sizes to opt for PCI compliance solutions through minimum investments. Such solutions also increase the buyer's opportunity to avail PCI compliance solutions at extremely low costs.

Rise in the adoption of PCI compliant solutions in Europe due to chip and PIN infrastructure:

There is an increase in e-commerce activities in European countries such as the UK due to the rise in deployment of chip and PIN infrastructure. This has driven the adoption of PCI compliant solutions and auditing, especially in the e-commerce industry. The increasing adoption of PCI compliant solutions can be attributed to several factors including its ability to ensure that the buyers meet PCI compliance requirements.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global E-Discovery Consulting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Retail Analytics Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Incident and Emergency Management Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Drone Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Retail Analytics Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005666/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com