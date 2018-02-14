Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new marketing strategy study on the foodservice industry. A leading foodservice client wanted to design a thorough marketing strategy to utilize their resources on the best possible opportunities. The client wanted to create a detailed and real analysis of the competition, and the consumers' wants to improve the bottom line and customer experience.

According to the marketing strategy experts at Infiniti, "The leading players in the food service industry have started adopting efficient and reliable market strategy solutions to target new customers."

Restaurants have the most significant market share and are estimated to be the biggest market segment in the foodservice sector. According to the experts at Quantzig, this segment accounts for approximately 10% of the total workforce in the United States alone. With the growing food service industry, major players are adopting marketing strategy solution to expand their consumer base to niche and profitable regions.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to analyze the growth potential of the food service establishments and gain valuable forecasts into the potential customers. The client was able to formulate a robust marketing plan by successfully utilizing all the resources available and classifying the best possible opportunities.

This marketing strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Recognize the existing and potential customers and characterize their needs

Gain an edge over its competitors and develop goods and services that best fit the market

This marketing strategy solution offered predictive insights on:

Addressing the pricing needs and adequately fixing the prices for the products offered

Adjusting the advertising budget in advance

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

