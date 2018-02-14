Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest analysis on the top five healthcare data analytics solution providers. Healthcare data analytics gives new opportunities, ranging from improving operational efficiency, decreasing healthcare costs, fraud-detection to accurate diagnosis, discovering new drugs, telemedicine, and personalized medicines in the healthcare industry.

To succeed in the competitive and dynamic market landscape, healthcare industry players require new insights into what's working and what's not. A few years back all the transactions and records were maintained manually, but now the majority of the operational data and medical data have become digitalized, and doctors can easily access patient information from the storage of data.

According to the healthcare data analytics experts at Quantzig, "With so much data available in the digital platform today, accessing information and gaining insights is just a small part of the healthcare data."

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for strategic decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors. Listed below are the top five healthcare data analytics solution providers.

Top healthcare data analytics solution providers

Altegra Health: This is a provider of next-generation payment solutions that manages member care and ensures proper reimbursements.

Amitech Solutions: They leverage healthcare data analytics to help healthcare systems and insurers lower costs and improve quality of care.

IBM Explorys: Collects data to understand certain diseases better, determine the economic impact, and improve patient outcomes for selected populations.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

