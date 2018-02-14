Cabrera Capital Markets Teams Up With BT Capital Partners to Bring Unique Romanian Research to US Investors

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Cabrera Capital Markets LLC announces a partnership with BT Capital Partners. Headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, BT Capital Partners is a subsidiary of Banca Transilvania, which is one of the largest financial institutions in the country. BT Capital Partners is a market leader in capital markets. The group, which includes an investment banking arm, has deep expertise in asset management, capital markets and corporate finance. Through Cabrera, BT Capital Partners will provide unique research and execution services to U.S. institutional investors. This arrangement will also broaden the scope of investment options outside of the U.S. for Cabrera's institutional clients.

"We've chosen Cabrera because of its knowledge of emerging markets, their amazing client coverage and their experience in the chaperone space. Additionally, Cabrera's services provide us with the availability and flexibility of using our own BT Capital Partners brand to speak, trade and settle directly with the U.S. buy-side. It's an ideal partnership for non-U.S. brokers looking to access U.S. buy sides," added Paul Prodan, chairman at BT Capital Partners.

This partnership continues Cabrera's efforts to bring the highest-quality research to the U.S. institutional marketplace. "The addition of BT Capital Partners not only compliments our emerging European research but helps take it to a new level. BT Capital Partners typifies the quality of our broker network and enables Cabrera to expand our global research and execution offering. This continued expansion benefits our institutional clients and pension funds, as well as our partners like BT Capital Partners," added Paul Karrlsson-Willis, managing director of equities sales and trading.

By teaming up with Cabrera, BT Capital Partners will increase visibility and business in the U.S. Alliances such as these have an added advantage of providing multiple opportunities and information-access under one roof, making them convenient and cost-effective.

About Cabrera Capital Markets (www.cabreracapital.com)

Cabrera Capital Markets LLC - founded in 2001 - provides investment banking and full-service institutional brokerage services worldwide to a substantial and diversified client base that includes financial institutions, unions, governments, corporations, hedge funds, and foundations and endowments.

At the core of the Cabrera businesses is our commitment to our clients. We have a highly qualified team of experienced professionals who are well versed in using the firm's resources to manage significant transactions through our growing franchise. The areas of our business are: public finance; municipal bond sales and trading; debt and equity capital markets; domestic equity sales, trading and execution; international equity sales, trading and execution; preferred stock sales and trading; taxable fixed income sales and trading; directed brokerage; and global investment banking.

About BT Capital Partners (www.btcapitalpartners.ro)

BT Capital Partners provides advisory for listing on the capital markets and attracting investors, brokerage services, consulting for mergers and acquisitions, attracting and structuring complex financing, market research and strategic consulting. BT Capital Partners tackles research and market analysis, intending to become the first-hand connection of a capital market investor from Romania. The goal of BT Capital Partners is to supply solid financial and strategic analysis to its clients, thus allowing them to make sound investment decisions. Over the years, BT Capital Partners was awarded and recognized by Bucharest Stock Exchange and by the specialized media in acknowledgment for its contribution to the development of the Romanian capital market.

info@cabreracapital.com

