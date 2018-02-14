ONGOING INVESTIGATION: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Johnson & Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Johnson & Johnson ("J&J" or the "Company") (NYSE: JNJ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On February 5, 2018, CNBC published an article stating that "court proceedings could expose potentially damaging documents" related to J&J's talc products, such as Johnson's Baby Powder. On this news, shares of J&J fell $7.29 per share or over 5% from its previous closing price to close at $130.39 per share on February 5, 2018.

On February 7, 2018, during aftermarket hours, the Beasley Allen Law Firm issued a press release stating that "[l]awsuits filed by ovarian cancer and mesothelioma victims are revealing never-before-seen documents from Johnson & Johnson and talc supplier, Imerys, that shed light on just how prevalent asbestos and heavy metals are in the talc used in Baby Powder." The release stated that "[i]nternal Johnson & Johnson documents from 1972 note that asbestos was found in 100 percent of talc samples tested at the time, but this information was never released publicly." When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares dropped causing shareholders harm.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge.

