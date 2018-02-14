sprite-preloader
WKN: 716460 ISIN: DE0007164600 Ticker-Symbol: SAP 
14.02.2018 | 21:56
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Callidus Software Inc. (aka CallidusCloud) to SAP SE is Fair to Shareholders - CALD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Callidus Software Inc. (doing business as CallidusCloud) (NASDAQ: CALD) stock prior to January 29, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Callidus Software to SAP SE (SAP) for $36 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/callidus-software-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Callidus Software breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether SAP SE is underpaying for Callidus Software shares, thus unlawfully harming Callidus Software shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE