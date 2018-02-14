Cyclonis Launches a Free Password Management Solution that Stores, Organizes, & Encrypts Sensitive Data

Cyclonis Password Manager is a free, easy-to-use password management solution.

Cyclonis Password Manager stores your website usernames and passwords, profile information, and private notes in your encrypted personal vault.

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Cyclonis Limited, a developer of software solutions focused on data management and organization, is proud to announce the launch of its first product - Cyclonis Password Manager. Available for Windows and macOS, Cyclonis Password Manager is a free, feature-rich password management solution built from the ground up to ensure that its users' passwords and other sensitive data are encrypted in your personal vault and easily accessible wherever you need.

All Your Data on All Your Devices

In addition to storing and organizing usernames and passwords, Cyclonis Password Manager enables users to store Private Notes in the personal vault. Users may also store bank cards, ID documents, and other personal information. An intuitive interface provides easy access to your data. The cloud functionality of Cyclonis Password Manager gives you the ability to store and access your data via supported cloud storage providers, including Dropbox, Google Drive, Apple iCloud, and Microsoft OneDrive.

Cyclonis Password Manager Encrypts, Stores & Organizes Your Data



Cyclonis Password Manager encrypts and stores your data by adding it to your personal vault, which is encrypted with AES-256, an encryption algorithm used by military, financial, and government institutions all over the world. To unlock your vault and decrypt your information, you use your own personal master password. Your master password is for your eyes only - by design, not even Cyclonis staff or servers have access to your passwords and data.

Cyclonis Password Manager also includes the Password Analyzer, which checks for weak, old, reused, and potentially compromised passwords. It estimates your Total Strength Score - a visual estimation of the user's overall website account password strength. With the built-in Password Generator, users can replace weak and reused passwords, with more complex ones.

Save Your Passwords with Ease with the Cyclonis Password Manager Browser Extension

Alongside the desktop application, Cyclonis is launching the Cyclonis Password Manager browser extension. It works together with the desktop application to integrate Cyclonis Password Manager features with your web browser. It is currently available for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and Opera. It provides the ability to automatically fill in login, personal and payment information on website forms, directly within your browser. This feature helps to cut down on the time needed to complete registration forms and online purchases.

Both the Cyclonis Password Manager desktop application and the accompanying browser extension are available free-of-charge and can be downloaded from https://www.cyclonis.com/products/password-manager/.

About Cyclonis Ltd.

An Irish company headquartered in Dublin, Cyclonis Limited designs and develops desktop, mobile, and cloud-enabled software products focused on simplifying data organization and management. Our applications aim to streamline the process of organizing the increasing volumes of information regular computer users deal with every day.

