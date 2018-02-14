Achieved strong strategic and financial progress in 2017

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) reported financial results and strategic achievements for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.

Full Year 2017 Consolidated Summary: Change vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP)¹ Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)¹ Sales Operating Profit EPS Sales Operating Profit EPS Sales Operating Profit EPS Consolidated 9% 2% (26)% 9% 4% 8% 9% 5% 9% Acquisition Impact 5% 3% 4% 5% 3% 3% 5% 3% 3%

¹ Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

Q4 2017 Consolidated Summary: Change vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP)¹ Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)¹ Sales Operating Profit EPS Sales Operating Profit EPS Sales Operating Profit EPS Consolidated 12% 17% (150)% 12% 6% 14% 10% 4% 16% Acquisition Impact 3% (1)% (1)% 3% (1)% (1)% 3% (1)% (1)%

¹ Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics

Management Commentary

"2017 was another notable year in terms of progress, both strategically and in regards to our financial performance," said Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. "We continued to advance our long-term strategy that will enable us to deliver strong returns for our shareholders. We successfully launched three new captive fragrance ingredients, commercialized three natural modulators, expanded our core list participation with several key accounts, and launched Tastepoint? by IFF - a fully dedicated organization within IFF designed to service middle-market customers in North America. In addition, we continued to make progress towards our M&A ambition, adding nearly $90 million in expected annualized revenue with the acquisitions of Fragrance Resources & PowderPure.

"In terms of full year financial performance, we achieved currency neutral growth across all of our key metrics. Both business units successfully delivered solid top-line growth with a marked acceleration in the second half of 2017. Bottom-line performance was supported by strong benefits from cost and productivity initiatives and value-enhancing acquisitions."

Full Year 2017 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Reported net sales for the full year totaled $3.4 billion, an increase of 9% from $3.1 billion in 2016. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, currency neutral sales also increased 9% over the prior year, including approximately five percentage points related to our recent acquisitions.

Reported operating profit for the full year was $581 million versus $567 million reported in 2016, an increase of 2%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and those items that affect comparability, currency neutral adjusted operating profit grew 5%, principally driven by volume growth, the benefits associated with cost and productivity initiatives and acquisitions.

Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the full year was $3.72 per diluted share versus $5.05 per diluted share reported in 2016. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and those items that affect comparability, currency neutral adjusted EPS improved 9%, driven by adjusted operating profit growth, a more favorable year-over-year effective tax rate, and lower year-over-year shares outstanding.

U.S. Tax Reform

On December 22, 2017, the U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax reform commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act"). As a result, the Company recording a provisional net charge of $139 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, which includes a transition tax on the Company's historic unremitted foreign earnings and the revaluation of the Company's net deferred tax assets.

Full Year 2017 Strategic Highlights:

Sweetness and savory modulation portfolio sales increased strong double-digits

Encapsulation related sales continued to grow, led by Fabric Care and Personal Wash

Middle East Africa improved mid-single-digits, with growth in both flavors and fragrances

Launched Tastepoint? to serve dynamic mid-tier customers; grew strong double-digits

Cosmetic Active Ingredients continued to grow double-digits

Added approximately $90 million of expected annual revenue with the acquisitions of Fragrance Resources increasing our participation in specialty fine fragrances and strengthening our market position with regional customers PowderPure expanding our expertise by offering clean label solutions that do not compromise taste, nutrition and color

Reaffirmed sustainability leadership with CDP "A" Rating EcoVadis "Gold" Status

Full Year 2017 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP) Sales Segment Profit Sales Segment Profit Flavors 9% 11% 10% 14% Acquisition Impact 5% 4% 5% 4% Fragrances 9% 0% 9% (1)% Acquisition Impact 5% 1% 5% 1%

Flavors Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 9%, or $135.6 million, to $1.6 billion. Currency neutral sales grew 10% driven by growth in all categories, and the contribution of sales related to the acquisitions of David Michael and PowderPure.

EAME increased 6% on a reported basis and 8% on a currency neutral basis, with growth in Central, Southern, Eastern and Western Europe as well the Middle East and Africa. Growth was achieved across all categories, led by strong performances in Dairy and Beverage.

North America improved 23% reflecting additional sales related to acquisitions as well as mid-single-digit growth on an organic basis. Performance was also driven by strong new wins in Savory.

Latin America increased 7% on a reported basis and 6% on a currency neutral basis led by double-digit growth in the South Cone and Andean Pact sub-regions. Growth was achieved in all categories, led by strong new wins in Savory and Dairy.

Greater Asia increased 1% on a reported and on a currency neutral basis, with strong double-digit growth in India and Thailand. On a category basis, growth was strongest in Beverage, Savory and Sweet.

Flavors segment profit increased 11% on a reported basis and 14% on a currency neutral basis, driven by volume growth, the contribution of acquisitions and the benefits from productivity initiatives.

Fragrances Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 9%, or $146.7 million, to $1.8 billion. Currency neutral sales also improved 9%, with broad-based contributions from the organic business and sales related to the acquisition of Fragrance Resources.

Fine Fragrances increased 18% on a reported basis and 16% on a currency neutral basis, inclusive of additional sales related to the acquisition of Fragrance Resources. Results were driven by strong double-digit growth in EAME, North America and Greater Asia.

Consumer Fragrances grew 7% on a reported and currency neutral basis led by growth in Home Care, Fabric Care and Personal Wash. On a geographic basis, growth was achieved in all regions, led by growth in EAME and North America.

Fragrance Ingredients grew 8% on a reported and currency neutral basis, led by strong growth in LATAM and EAME as well as double-digit growth in Cosmetic Active Ingredients.

Fragrances segment profit remained constant on a reported basis and declined 1% on a currency neutral basis as volume growth, the benefits from cost and productivity initiatives and the contribution of acquisitions was offset by unfavorable price to input costs, and higher research, selling and administrative expenses, including higher incentive compensation.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP) Sales Segment Profit Sales Segment Profit Flavors 6% 10% 5% 10% Acquisition Impact 0% (2)% 0% (2)% Fragrances 18% 4% 15% 0% Acquisition Impact 5% 1% 5% 1%

Flavors Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 6%, or $24.2 million, to $401.9 million. Currency neutral sales grew 5%, with growth in Savory, Beverage and Sweet.

EAME increased 8% on a reported basis and 5% on a currency neutral basis led by strong growth in Middle East, Africa and Central, Southern and Eastern Europe.

North America grew 9% driven by strong double-digit growth in Savory as well as additional sales related to the acquisition of PowderPure.

Latin America increased 5% on a reported and 6% on a currency neutral basis led by growth in the South Cone sub-region.

Greater Asia increased 3% on a reported and 2% on a currency neutral basis principally driven by strong growth in India and the Asean region.

Flavors segment profit grew 10% on a reported basis and currency neutral basis, driven by volume growth and the benefits from productivity initiatives.

Fragrances Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 18%, or $67.8 million, to $452.7 million, while currency neutral sales improved 15%. Growth was broad-based, with double-digit increases in all regions.

Fine Fragrances grew 31% on a reported basis and 27% on a currency neutral basis, inclusive of additional sales related to the acquisition of Fragrance Resources. All regions achieved strong double-digit growth.

Consumer Fragrances improved 14% on a reported and 12% on a currency neutral basis, inclusive of additional sales related to the acquisition of Fragrance Resources. Performance was also driven by strong growth in Personal Wash, Home Care and Toiletries. On a geographic basis, growth was strongest in North America and Greater Asia both increasing double-digits as well as increases in EAME and Latin America.

Fragrance Ingredients grew 17% on a reported basis and 14% on a currency neutral basis driven by strong growth in Latin America, North America and Greater Asia as well as double-digit growth in Cosmetic Active Ingredients.

Fragrances segment profit grew 4% on a reported basis, and remained constant on a currency neutral basis as volume growth and the benefits from productivity initiatives were offset by softer mix, unfavorable price to input costs and higher research, selling and administrative expenses, including higher incentive compensation.

FY 2018 Financial Guidance: Percent Change vs. Prior Year

Management Commentary

Mr. Fibig continued, "As we enter 2018 recognizing that uncertainty remains in the operating environment we are targeting growth across all of our key financial metrics. We are doing so by taking action to accelerate sales growth in advantaged categories, deliver innovation that is truly differentiated and generate higher returns via continued cost and productivity initiatives. This in turn is expected to lead to currency neutral adjusted operating profit growth in line with our long-term target, absent of a two percentage point headwind related to a supply issue of a commonly used raw material, and ultimately generate strong returns for our shareholders."

The Company's full year 2018 guidance:

Currency Neutral FX Impact1 Adjusted2 Sales 3.0% 5.0% ~3.0% 6.0% 8.0% Operating Profit 5.0% 7.0% ~1.5% 6.5% 8.5% EPS 4.0% 6.0% ~1.5% 5.5% 7.5%

1 See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2 Excludes items impacting comparability

U.S. Tax Reform

Based on our current assessment and understanding of the Tax Act and the Company's current global operating structure, the Company believes its effective tax rate will be approximately 21% in 2018. The ultimate impact of the Tax Act may differ from this estimate, due to, among other things, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, additional guidance that may be issued by the taxing authorities as well as operating and/or structural changes that the Company may take as a result of the Tax Act.

FASB Amendment: Compensation Retirement Benefits

In March 2017, the FASB issued amendments to the Compensation Retirement Benefits guidance which requires employers that present a measure of operating income in their statement of income to include only the service cost component of net periodic pension cost and postretirement costs in operating expenses. Interest cost, asset returns and amortized gains and losses will now be included in Other Income and Expense.

In conformity with this guideline, and effective in 2018, the Company expects an increase in operating expenses of approximately $30 million for 2018 as compared to the presentation prior to the change. The amounts of the increases in operating expenses in fiscal year 2017 and 2016, which will be revised in 2018, were $30 million and $15 million, respectively. In each case, the increase in operating expenses is offset by increased income in Other Income/Expense. The change does not impact Net Income or EPS in any period.

A copy of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K will be available on its website at www.iff.com or at sec.gov by February 27, 2018.

Audio Webcast

A live webcast to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results will be held on February 15, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Investors may access the webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's IR website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available on the Company's website approximately one hour after the event and will remain available on IFF's website for one year.

Cautionary Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" under the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our outlook in 2018, including accelerated sales and profitable growth, the expected impact of and benefits from cost and productivity initiatives, the impact of the Tax Act on 2018 the Company's effective tax rate, and the impact of our actions on value creation for our shareholders. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Commission on February 28, 2017. The Company wishes to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect the Company's actual results and could cause the Company's actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company. With respect to the Company's expectations regarding these statements, such factors include, but are not limited to: (1) macroeconomic trends affecting the emerging markets; (2) the Company's ability to implement and adapt its refreshed Vision 2020 strategy; (3) the Company's ability to successfully identify and complete acquisitions in line with its Vision 2020 strategy, and to realize the anticipated benefits of those acquisitions; (4) the Company's ability to realize the benefits of its cost and productivity initiatives, (5) the impact of the disruption in supply of citral from BASF on the price and availability of citral in 2018; (6) the Company's ability to effectively compete in its market, and to successfully develop new, cost-effective and competitive products that appeal to its customers and consumers; (7) changes in consumer preferences and demand for the Company's products or a decline in consumer confidence and spending; (8) the Company's ability to benefit from its investments and expansion in emerging markets; (9) the impact of recently enacted U.S. tax legislation on the Company's effective tax rate in 2018 and beyond; (10) the impact of currency fluctuations or devaluations in the principal foreign markets in which it operates; (11) the economic and political risks associated with the Company's international operations, including challenging economic conditions in China and Latin America; (12) the impact of any failure or interruption of the Company's key information technology systems or a breach of information security; (13) the Company's ability to attract and retain talented employees; (14) the Company's ability to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with U.S. and foreign environmental protection laws; (15) the Company's ability to realize expected cost savings and efficiencies from its profitability improvement initiative and other optimization activities; (16) volatility and increases in the price of raw materials, energy and transportation; (17) price realization in a rising input cost environment (18) fluctuations in the quality and availability of raw materials; (19) the impact of a disruption in the Company's supply chain or its relationship with its suppliers; (20) any adverse impact on the availability, effectiveness and cost of the Company's hedging and risk management strategies; (21) the Company's ability to successfully manage its working capital and inventory balances; (22) uncertainties regarding the outcome of, or funding requirements related to litigation or settlement of pending litigation uncertain tax positions or other contingencies; (23) the effect of legal and regulatory developments, as well as restrictions or costs that may be imposed on the Company or its operations by U.S. and foreign governments; (24) adverse changes in federal, state, local and international tax legislation or policies, including with respect to transfer pricing and state aid, and adverse results of tax audits, assessments, or disputes; and (25) changes in market conditions or governmental regulations relating to our pension and postretirement obligations. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on the Company's business. Accordingly, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide in this press release (1) Currency Neutral Sales, (2) Adjusted Operating Profit and Currency Neutral Adjusted Operating Profit and (3) Adjusted EPS and Currency Neutral Adjusted EPS, which exclude restructuring costs and other significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature such as legal charges/credits, gain on sale of assets, operational improvement initiatives and acquisition related costs (often referred to as "Items Impacting Comparability") and, with respect to the currency neutral items, the impact of foreign currency movements. We provide these metrics as we believe that they are useful in providing period to period comparisons of the results of our operational performance. When we provide our expectations for our currency neutral metrics in our full year 2018 guidance, we estimate the anticipated FX impact by comparing prior year results to the prior year results restated at exchange rates in effect for the current year based on the currency of the underlying transaction. When we provide our expectations for our Adjusted Operating Profit and our Adjusted EPS in our full year 2018 guidance, the closest corresponding GAAP measures (expected reported Operating Profit and EPS) and a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectation and the corresponding GAAP measure generally are not available without unreasonable effort due to inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of reconciling items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period and the relevant tax impact of such reconciling items on EPS. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results. Currency Neutral Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit, Currency Neutral Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted EPS and Currency Neutral Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies' calculation of such metrics.

Meet IFF

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?". That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,300 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change Net sales 854,625 762,559 12 3,398,719 3,116,350 9 Cost of goods sold 496,935 435,607 14 1,919,718 1,717,280 12 Gross profit 357,690 326,952 9 1,479,001 1,399,070 6 Research and development 75,063 63,210 19 286,026 254,263 12 Selling and administrative 139,597 157,851 (12 557,311 566,224 (2 Restructuring and other charges 5,528 (1,700 (425 19,711 (1,700 (1,259 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 10,366 7,105 46 34,694 23,763 46 Gain on the sale of fixed assets (64 (7,839 (99 (184 (10,836 (98 Operating profit 127,200 108,325 17 581,443 567,356 2 Interest expense 15,779 12,339 28 65,363 52,989 23 Other (income) expense, net (3,771 (7,395 (49 (20,965 (9,350 124 Pretax income 115,192 103,381 11 537,045 523,717 3 Income taxes 155,347 23,463 562 241,380 118,686 103 Net (loss) income (40,155 79,918 (150 295,665 405,031 (27 (Loss) earnings per share basic (0.51 1.00 3.73 5.07 (Loss) earnings per share diluted (0.51 1.00 3.72 5.05 Average shares outstanding Basic 79,056 79,399 79,070 79,648 Diluted 79,056 79,713 79,370 79,981

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 Cash cash equivalents 368,046 323,992 Receivables 663,663 550,658 Inventories 649,448 592,017 Other current assets 215,387 142,347 Total current assets 1,896,544 1,609,014 Property, plant and equipment, net 880,580 775,716 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 1,572,075 1,365,906 Other assets 249,727 266,348 Total assets 4,598,926 4,016,984 Bank borrowings and overdrafts, and current portion of long-term debt 6,966 258,516 Other current liabilities 761,802 639,781 Total current liabilities 768,768 898,297 Long-term debt 1,632,186 1,066,855 Non-current liabilities 508,678 420,698 Shareholders' equity 1,689,294 1,631,134 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,598,926 4,016,984

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 295,665 405,031 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 117,967 102,469 Deferred income taxes 58,889 14,350 Gain on disposal of assets (184) (10,836) Stock-based compensation 26,567 24,587 Pension contributions (39,298) (46,347) Litigation settlement (56,000) Foreign currency gain on liquidation of entity (12,217) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Trade receivables (68,851) (21,544) Inventories (18,911) 15,452 Accounts payable 29,114 (7,642) Accruals for incentive compensation 19,144 12,133 Other current payables and accrued expenses 22,679 49,103 Other assets (3,866) (1,067) Other liabilities 20,058 14,450 Net cash provided by operating activities 390,756 550,139 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received (192,328) (236,836) Additions to property, plant and equipment (128,973) (126,412) Proceeds from disposal of assets 16,139 6,856 Maturity of net investment hedges 1,434 637 Proceeds from life insurance contracts 3,798 292 Net cash used in investing activities (299,930) (355,463) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to shareholders (206,118) (184,897) Decrease in revolving credit facility borrowings and overdrafts (4,499) (131,074) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 498,250 555,559 Deferred financing costs (5,373) (5,788) Repayments of debt (250,000) (125,000) Loss on pre-issuance hedges (5,310) (3,244) Proceeds from issuance of stock under stock plans 329 813 Employee withholding taxes paid (11,768) (13,353) Purchase of treasury stock (58,069) (127,443) Net cash used in financing activities (42,558) (34,427) Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,214) (18,245) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 44,054 142,004 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 323,992 181,988 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 368,046 323,992

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Business Unit Performance (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net Sales Flavors 401,880 377,656 1,632,166 1,496,525 Fragrances 452,745 384,903 1,766,553 1,619,825 Consolidated 854,625 762,559 3,398,719 3,116,350 Segment Profit Flavors 85,482 77,579 375,208 337,242 Fragrances 75,329 72,376 335,412 334,220 Global Expenses (15,986) (13,936) (63,180) (48,487) Operational Improvement Initiatives (329) (502) (1,802) (2,402) Acquisition Related Costs 113 (10,161) (20,389) (12,195) Integration Related Costs (1,676) (4,179) Legal Charges/Credits (25,000) (1,000) (48,518) Tax Assessment (5,331) Restructuring and Other Charges (5,528) 151 (19,711) (322) Gain on Sale of Assets 64 7,818 184 7,818 FDA Mandated Product Recall (7,500) (11,000) UK Pension Settlement Charges (2,769) (2,769) Operating profit 127,200 108,325 581,443 567,356 Interest Expense (15,779) (12,339) (65,363) (52,989) Other income (expense), net 3,771 7,395 20,965 9,350 Income before taxes 115,192 103,381 537,045 523,717 Operating Margin Flavors 21.3 20.5 23.0 22.5 Fragrances 16.6 18.8 19.0 20.6 Consolidated 14.9 14.2 17.1 18.2

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Sales Performance by Region and Category (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter 2017 vs. 2016 Percentage Change in Sales by Region of Destination Fine Consumer Fragrances Ingredients Total Frag. Flavors Total North America Reported 63% 19% 28% 29% 9% 17% EAME Reported 25% 16% 5% 19% 8% 12% Currency Neutral 18% 9% 0% 12% 5% 7% Latin America Reported 20% 7% 60% 10% 5% 10% Currency Neutral 17% 7% 60% 10% 6% 10% Greater Asia Reported 30% 14% 16% 15% 3% 8% Currency Neutral 30% 14% 15% 14% 2% 7% Total Reported 31% 14% 17% 18% 6% 12% Currency Neutral 27% 12% 14% 15% 5% 10% 2017 vs. 2016 Percentage Change in Sales by Region of Destination Fine Consumer Fragrances Ingredients Total Frag. Flavors Total North America Reported 21% 10% 3% 13% 23% 17% EAME Reported 22% 11% 10% 15% 6% 10% Currency Neutral 22% 10% 10% 14% 8% 11% Latin America Reported 4% 1% 37% 2% 7% 5% Currency Neutral -1% 1% 36% 0% 6% 4% Greater Asia Reported 23% 5% 1% 6% 1% 3% Currency Neutral 25% 6% 2% 6% 1% 3% Total Reported 18% 7% 8% 9% 9% 9% Currency Neutral 16% 7% 8% 9% 10% 9%

Currency neutral growth is calculated by translating prior year sales at the exchange rates used for the corresponding 2017 period.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Foreign Exchange Impact (Unaudited) Q4 Consolidated Sales Operating Profit EPS % Change Reported (GAAP) 12% 17% -150% Items Impacting Comparability 0% -11% 165%* % Change Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 12% 6% 14% Currency Impact -2% -2% 1%* % Change Currency Neutral (Adjusted) 10% 4% 16% Q4 Flavors Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported (GAAP) 6% 10% Currency Impact -1% 0% % Change Currency Neutral 5% 10% Q4 Fragrances Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported (GAAP) 18% 4% Currency Impact -3% -4% % Change Currency Neutral 15% 0% FY 2017 Consolidated Sales Operating Profit EPS % Change Reported (GAAP) 9% 2% -26% Items Impacting Comparability 0% 2% 34% % Change Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 9% 4% 8% Currency Impact 0% 1% 2%* % Change Currency Neutral (Adjusted) 9% 5% 9% FY 2017 Flavors Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported (GAAP) 9% 11% Currency Impact 1% 3% % Change Currency Neutral 10% 14% FY 2017 Fragrances Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported (GAAP) 9% 0% Currency Impact 0% -1% % Change Currency Neutral 9% -1%

*Item does not foot due to rounding

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Fourth Quarter 2017 2016 Reported (GAAP) 357,690 326,952 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 329 502 Acquisition Related Costs (b) (194 6,759 Integration Related Costs (c) 163 Restructuring and Other Charges (e) 185 FDA Mandated Product Recall (g) 7,500 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 365,488 334,398 Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Fourth Quarter 2017 2016 Reported (GAAP) 139,597 157,851 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) Acquisition Related Costs (b) (81 (3,402 Integration Related Costs (c) (1,390 Legal Charges/Credits (d) (25,000 Restructuring and Other Charges (e) (1,364 UK Pension Settlement Charges (h) (1,882 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 136,244 128,085 Reconciliation of Operating Profit (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Fourth Quarter 2017 2016 Reported (GAAP) 127,200 108,325 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 329 502 Acquisition Related Costs (b) (113 10,161 Integration Related Costs (c) 1,676 Legal Charges/Credits (d) 25,000 Restructuring and Other Charges (e) 5,528 (151 Gain on Sale of Assets (f) (64 (7,818 FDA Mandated Product Recall (g) 7,500 UK Pension Settlement Charges (h) 2,769 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 144,825 136,019

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Fourth Quarter 2017 2016 Income before taxes Taxes on income (j) Net income EPS Income before taxes Taxes on income (j) Net income EPS Reported (GAAP) 115,192 155,347 (40,155 (0.51 103,381 23,463 79,918 1.00 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 329 82 247 502 123 379 Acquisition Related Costs (b) (113 (45 (68 10,161 3,575 6,586 0.08 Integration Related Costs (c) 1,676 574 1,102 0.01 Legal Charges/Credits (d) 25,000 8,750 16,250 0.20 Restructuring and Other Charges (e) 5,528 1,561 3,967 0.05 (151 7 (158 Gain on Sale of Assets (f) (64 (20 (44 (7,818 (2,658 (5,160 (0.06 FDA Mandated Product Recall (g) 7,500 2,652 4,848 0.06 UK Pension Settlement Charges (h) 2,769 526 2,243 0.03 U.S. Tax Reform (i) (139,172 139,172 1.76 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 132,817 21,505 111,312 1.40 131,075 33,260 97,815 1.22

(a) For 2017 and 2016, represents accelerated depreciation and idle labor costs in Hangzhou, China. For 2016, also includes the partial reversal of severance accruals related to prior year operational initiatives in Europe. There was approximately $0.4 million of idle labor costs in Hangzhou, China recorded during the 2016 that were not excluded from Adjusted Non-GAAP metrics. (b) For 2017, represents the amortization of inventory "step-up" included in Cost of goods sold and transaction costs related to the acquisitions of Fragrance Resources and PowderPure within Selling and administrative expenses. For 2016, represents the amortization of inventory "step-up" included in Cost of goods sold and transaction costs related to the acquisitions of David Michael within Selling and administrative expenses. (c) Represents costs related to the integration of the David Michael and Fragrance Resources acquisitions. (d) Represents additional charge related to litigation settlement. (e) Represents severance costs related to the 2017 Productivity Program which were partially offset by the reversal of 2015 severance charges that were no longer needed. For 2016, represents accelerated depreciation related to restructuring initiatives and severance costs related to the termination of a former executive officer and the partial reversal of restructuring accruals recorded in the prior year. (f) Represents gains on sale of assets. For 2016, assets sold were principally in Brazil. During the first quarter of 2016, we previously recognized approximately $3 million of gains related to the sale of fixed assets. We have not retrospectively adjusted these amounts out of our Adjusted Non-GAAP metrics. (g) Represents an estimate of the Company's incremental direct costs and customer reimbursement obligations, in excess of the Company's sales value of the recalled products, arising from an FDA mandated recall. (h) Represents pension settlement charges incurred in one of the Company's UK pension plans. (i) Represents charges incurred related to enactment of certain U.S. tax legislation changes in December 2017. The amount includes approximately $38.6 million related to net adjustments on deferred tax assets and $100.6 million related taxes on deemed repatriation of earnings. (j) The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For fiscal year 2017, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). The Company tracks the amount of amortization recorded on recent acquisitions in order to monitor its progress with respect to its Vision 2020 goals. The following amounts were recorded with respect to recent acquisitions: $0.785M related to PowderPure, $2,578M related to Fragrance Resources, $1,131M related to David Michael, $1,571M related to Ottens Flavors, and $2,067M related to Lucas Meyer Cosmetics.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Reported (GAAP) 1,479,001 1,399,070 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 1,802 2,391 Acquisition Related Costs (b) 15,860 7,648 Integration Related Costs (c) 480 Restructuring and Other Charges (f) 658 FDA Mandated Product Recall (i) 11,000 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 1,508,143 1,409,767 Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Reported (GAAP) 557,311 566,224 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) (11 Acquisition Related Costs (b) (4,529 (4,547 Integration Related Costs (c) (3,258 Legal Charges/Credits (d) (1,000 (48,518 Tax Assessment (e) (5,331 Restructuring and Other Charges (f) (1,364 UK Pension Settlement Charges (j) (1,882 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 541,311 511,784 Reconciliation of Operating Profit (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Reported (GAAP) 581,443 567,356 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 1,802 2,402 Acquisition Related Costs (b) 20,389 12,195 Integration Related Costs (c) 4,179 Legal Charges/Credits (d) 1,000 48,518 Tax Assessment (e) 5,331 Restructuring and Other Charges (f) 19,711 322 Gain on Sale of Assets (g) (184 (7,818 FDA Mandated Product Recall (i) 11,000 UK Pension Settlement Charges (j) 2,769 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 647,440 622,975

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Income before taxes Taxes on income (l) Net income EPS Income before taxes Taxes on income (l) Net income EPS (m) Reported (GAAP) 537,045 241,380 295,665 3.72 523,717 118,686 405,031 5.05 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 1,802 450 1,352 0.02 2,402 599 1,803 0.02 Acquisition Related Costs (b) 20,389 6,514 13,875 0.17 12,195 4,117 8,078 0.10 Integration Related Costs (c) 4,179 1,331 2,848 0.03 Legal Charges/Credits (d) 1,000 354 646 0.01 48,518 17,089 31,429 0.39 Tax Assessment (e) 5,331 1,885 3,446 0.04 Restructuring and Other Charges (f) 19,711 5,465 14,246 0.17 322 97 225 Gain on Sale of Assets (g) (184 (59 (125 (7,818 (2,658 (5,160 (0.06 CTA Realization (h) (12,217 (12,217 (0.15 FDA Mandated Product Recall (i) 11,000 3,890 7,110 0.09 UK Pension Settlement Charges (j) 2,769 526 2,243 0.03 U.S. Tax Reform (k) (139,172 139,172 1.76 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 590,825 122,564 468,261 5.89 579,336 137,930 441,406 5.51

(a) For 2017 and 2016, represents accelerated depreciation and idle labor costs in Hangzhou, China. For 2016, also includes the partial reversal of severance accruals related to prior year operational initiatives in Europe. There was approximately $0.4 million of idle labor costs in Hangzhou, China recorded during the 2016 that were not excluded from Adjusted Non-GAAP metrics. (b) For 2017, represents the amortization of inventory "step-up" included in Cost of goods sold and transaction costs related to the acquisitions of Fragrance Resources and PowderPure within Selling and administrative expenses. For 2016, represents the amortization of inventory "step-up" included in Cost of goods sold and transaction costs related to the acquisitions of David Michael within Selling and administrative expenses. (c) Represents costs related to the integration of the David Michael and Fragrance Resources acquisitions. (d) Represents additional charge related to litigation settlement. (e) Represents the reserve for payment of a tax assessment related to commercial rent for prior periods. (f) Represents severance costs related to the 2017 Productivity Program which were partially offset by the reversal of 2015 severance charges that were no longer needed. For 2016, represents accelerated depreciation related to restructuring initiatives and severance costs related to the termination of a former executive officer and the partial reversal of restructuring accruals recorded in the prior year. (g) Represents gains on sale of assets. For 2016, assets sold were principally in Brazil. During the first quarter of 2016, we previously recognized approximately $3 million of gains related to the sale of fixed assets. We have not retrospectively adjusted these amounts out of our Adjusted Non-GAAP metrics. (h) Represents the release of CTA related to the liquidation of a foreign entity. (i) Represents an estimate of the Company's incremental direct costs and customer reimbursement obligations, in excess of the Company's sales value of the recalled products, arising from an FDA mandated recall. (j) Represents pension settlement charges incurred in one of the Company's UK pension plans. (k) Represents charges incurred related to enactment of certain U.S. tax legislation changes in December 2017. The amount includes approximately $38.6 million related to net adjustments on deferred tax assets and $100.6 million related taxes on deemed repatriation of earnings. (l) The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For fiscal year 2017, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). (m) The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding. The Company tracks the amount of amortization recorded on recent acquisitions in order to monitor its progress with respect to its Vision 2020 goals. The following amounts were recorded with respect to recent acquisitions: $2,011M related to PowderPure, $6,989M related to Fragrance Resources, $3,991M related to David Michael, $6,285M related to Ottens Flavors, and $7,831M related to Lucas Meyer Cosmetics.

