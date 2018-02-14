Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has agreed to acquire Aurora Systems, Inc. (AD Systems) through one of its subsidiaries. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

AD Systems founded in 2013 designs and manufactures high-performance interior and storefront door systems, specializing in sliding and acoustic solutions. AD Systems' portfolio includes sliding and swinging doors, perimeter frames, door hardware, gasketing, seals and sidelite panels under its ExamSlide, OfficeSlide and InsetSlide product brands. The company is based in Everett, Wash.

"AD Systems is an innovator in door solutions," said Tim Eckersley, Allegion senior vice president and president of the Americas region. "These solutions are sought across U.S. healthcare, storefront and commercial office spaces because of their distinct designs that provide acoustics control, privacy and ADA compliance. AD Systems is a natural fit with Allegion's already strong door and door control brands like Steelcraft, Republic and LCN, to name a few and will further enable both of our teams to offer the best full-suite solutions to customers."

Eckersley also noted that, like recently acquired Technical Glass Products, AD Systems will leverage the strength of Allegion's existing specification writing capabilities to help accelerate growth.

Following the closing of the transaction, AD Systems is expected to operate within Allegion's Americas region, and no immediate changes are planned for the business.

"With our strong ties to the same high-quality distribution network as Allegion servicing the largest U.S. end users, general contractors and architects as well as our complementary product offerings, this is a positive evolution of the AD Systems business," said AD Systems President Curt LeMaster.

AD Systems generated approximately $18 million in net sales in 2017. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

