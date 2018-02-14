BizVibe, a smart business networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announces their list of the top 10 leading copper pipe manufacturers in Germany today.

Rising demand for ventilation, heating and air conditioning are the major factors driving the consistent growth in revenue and market share for copper pipe manufacturers in Germany. German manufacturers currently hold over 10% of the global copper market and represent over 14.3% of global copper pipe exports. In 2016 Germany exported USD $734 million worth or 107,484 tonnes of copper pipes in 2016.

In a recent article titled, Top 10 Leading Copper Pipe Manufacturers in Germany BizVibe compiles a list of the most trusted copper pipe manufacturers in Germany. Here are some of them:

10. EMH

EMH specializes in manufacturing copper, brass, nickel silver and copper-nickel tubes. The company uses more than 30 different copper alloys and supplies various industrial sectors worldwide.

9. DEUPOL

DEUPOL specializes in manufacturing non-ferrous semi-finished products of copper, brass, bronze, new silver/nickel silver (German silver), leaded bronze/leaded gunmetal, aluminum bronze, copper-nickel, and nickel.

8. Aurubis

Aurubis produces high-purity, high-quality copper from copper concentrates and recycling materials. More than 1 million tonnes of marketable copper cathodes are produced by Aurubis each year.

7. Mittelrheinische Metallgiesserei

Mittelrheinische Metallgiesserei is a major manufacturer and trader of non-ferrous metals such as brass, copper, aluminum, copper-aluminum, grey cast iron and spheroidal graphite iron in form of round bars, rings, bushes, flat- square- and hexagonal bars, plates.

6. Standard Metallwerke

Standard Metallwerke is a privately-owned copper pipe manufacturer of aluminum pipes, copper tubes, and copper-nickel tubes. They manufacture to customer order only.

BizVibe's job is to connect buyers and suppliers from all over the world with the goal of helping B2B companies keep up with market demand. In addition to the top companies in Germany's copper piping industry, BizVibe is also home to more than 7 million companies overall.

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses by providing them with a simple and seamless platform. Through cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has created something that can truly help companies find the right partners. Our users are calling it one of the smartest networking platforms on the planet.

BizVibe is able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners through the extensive feedback given by communities across multiple industries. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking platform dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and suppliers. Our goal of helping thousands of users connect, engage, and make business deals daily has been wildly successful.

About BizVibe

The exclusive focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Through many years of experience and trial-and-error, BizVibe's experts have discovered how to seamlessly connect international companies and enable trade. We get it. The first interaction can be heavy with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed an online B2B platform that includes a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network, and trade seamlessly with businesses from around the world.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

