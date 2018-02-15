Ablynx: PUBLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 14 OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS (THE "TRANSPARENCY LAW")

REGULATED INFORMATION

GHENT, Belgium, 15 February 2018 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: ABLX] today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of shareholdings from Davidson Kempner Capital Management LLP on 13 February 2018.

David Kempner Capital Management LLP (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertaking) notified Ablynx that it has upward crossed the 3% threshold since 7 February 2018 and now holds a total of 2,316,079 voting securities of Ablynx, representing 3.09% of the current 75,065,990 outstanding voting rights of Ablynx.

The notification contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name Address (for legal entities) Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. 520 Madison Avenue, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10022, USA Davidson Kempner European Partners, LLP 1 New Burlington Place; 3rd Floor, London W1S 2HR, UK

Transaction date : 7 February 2018

Threshold that is crossed : 3%

Denominator : 75,065,990

Details of the notification:

Name of selected subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP % of voting rights % of voting rights held through financial instruments* Total of both Davidson Kempner European Partners, LLP 2.89% 0.20% 1 TOTAL 2.89% 0.20% 3.09%

* Type of financial instrument: 1'Shares on loan'

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: Davidson Kempner European Partners, LLP is controlled by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP.

A full version of the transparency notification is available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors (http://www.ablynx.com/investors/share-information/major-shareholders/).

The Articles of the Association of Ablynx NV provide for shareholders notification threshold of 3%, 5% or a multiple of 5% of the total number of existing voting rights.

About Ablynx

Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).

