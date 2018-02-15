WISeKey International Holding SA: WISeKey's Semiconductor reaches 1 Billion Secure Chips and introduces VaultIC407, a new Secure Microprocessor for IoT, Blockchain and AI

WISeKey's Semiconductor reaches 1 Billion Secure Chips and introduces VaultIC407, a new Secure Microprocessor for IoT, Blockchain and AI

WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1 billion Secure Chips since 2010 in virtually all IoT sectors (autonomous cars, smart cities, drones, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, mobile phones, etc.)



ZUG, Switzerland - February 15, 2018 -WISeKey (http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wisekey.com%2F&esheet=51356652&newsitemid=20160606006182&lan=en-US&anchor=WISeKey&index=1&md5=afcb280bdda056c5077ae406bf8948b1) International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today introduced the Secure Element VaultIC407 (VaultIC407), as part of the VaultIC family of products. VaultIC407 features an outstandingly rich set of Security Protocols and Security Functions tailored to IoT applications.

VaultIC is a Vault in a secure Integrated Circuit. Combined with the Application Microcontroller in the IoT Edge Device, VaultIC407 brings premium security level. WISeKey Secure Elements are dedicated to providing secure storage and usage of sensitive assets. The firmware running on the WISeKey chips, is built with unique features able to secure storage, cryptographic calculations and digital signatures, and is specifically designed to execute sensitive calculations, without leaking information such as power consumption patterns or electromagnetic emissions to the outside world. The data is stored deep down within the protected memory of the chips, which are designed with unique capabilities not to allow other software to run on them and are equipped with various hardware sensors and protection mechanisms making them resistant to hardware attacks. Would these WISeKey Secure Elements have been used for sensitive data storage for the Application Microcontrollers affected by the recent 'Meltdown' and 'Spectre' attacks, they would have never been successful.

For more than twenty years, WISeKey has been providing a range of Common Criteria certified tamper resistant microprocessors that can be implemented on IoT devices to provide secure storage and usage of sensitive assets, and to uniquely identify, authenticate and protect devices in the field. These assets can be managed through a Webtrust certified Public Key Infrastructure on premises or as an operated service.

WISeKey Semiconductors has been busy developing the latest VaultIC407 Secure Microprocessor enabling the new secure chip to be deployed in all business areas. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1 billion VaultIC chips in virtually all IoT sectors (smartcards, smart cities, drones, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, mobile phones, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as VaultIC semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens. Imagine an intelligent car with a system processing authenticated data for each of the vehicle's components, being able to detect if/when different parts will require service and to digitally sign all the logs required to prove that service was provided. This platform can be used in multiple industrial applications, allowing for optimized productivity across industries through predictive maintenance on equipment and machinery, creating truly smart homes with connected appliances, and providing critical communication between devices including self-driving cars and smart homes. The possibilities that IoT brings to the table are endless. WISeKey's technology creates a platform that helps connected devices to become intelligent devices that can learn from attacks, defend themselves, and transfer this intelligence to other devices in the network.

VaultIC407 has been designed to be integrated in large scale IOT projects including security dedicated components (Public Key Infrastructure and Entity Management) that WISeKey can provide. WISeKeyIOT is the name of this end-to-end security solution.

IoT-enabled services and products will generate vast amount of data which when well-analyzed, are very valuable to government organizations, product manufactures, corporations and end-users. This revenue model relies on data trust and on IoT edge devices control.

Users can take advantage of this unique solution in the market by remotely being able to: uniquely identify and control an IOT Edge Device (activation/deactivation/revocation), securely provision (point to point secure update) of the IOT Edge Device credentials and secure messages in motion between Edge Devices and Business Applications.



"We are very proud of this new VaultIC407 IoT Microprocessor. Recent agreements for WISeKey in this IoT sector include partnerships with market leaders such as SAP, CISCO, Microsoft, IBM, Mastercard, SigFox and others to secure IoT devices and the increasing amount of sensitive data exchanged between these devices. The IoT chips produced by WISeKey allow companies to provide users with applications designed to offer increased control over the use of resources, improve efficiency, optimize processing of information, secure autonomous vehicles and connected cars, secure medical wearable devices and improve public safety. In the United States, WISeKey's chips secure and authenticate over 50 million routers using unique Secure Certificate based IDs and encryption (SSH) keys. This technology is also used in closed-circuit TV (CCTV) or DVR devices and satellite antenna equipment," said Carlos Moreira, Founder CEO WISeKey.

"VaultIC407 is materializing the very DNA of our company in the on-going vertical integration of WISeKey's managed PKI systems and Root of Trust with WISeKey Semiconductors. Digital Certificates are the unique identity of IOT Edge Devices and the trusted anchors to an end-to-end secure channel similar to Virtual Private Network between the Edge Device and the Business Application." said Bernard VIAN, WISeKey's Semiconductors General Manager.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provide secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com (http://www.wisekey.com).

To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletter (https://www.wisekey.com/investors/newsletter/) or visit the WISeKey Investors Corner (https://www.wisekey.com/investors/).

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com (mailto:info@wisekey.com) WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com (mailto:lcati@equityny.com)

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.