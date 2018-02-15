Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

NOTICEOFEXTRAORDINARYGENERALMEETING

NOTICEISHEREBYGIVENthat the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, 2 April 2018 at 5/F, No. 2 Mingzhu International Business Center, 199 Wuxing Road, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modification or amendment the following resolutions:

ASORDINARYRESOLUTIONS

to elect Mr. Yu Zhihong as a non-executive director of the Company, and to consider and approve his allowance package; to elect Mr. Yu Ji as a non-executive director of the Company, and to consider and approve his allowance package; to elect Mr. Yu Qunli as a non-executive director of the Company, and to consider and approve his allowance package; to elect Mr. Chen Bin as an independent non-executive director of the Company, and to consider and approve his allowance package; and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to approve the proposed directors' service contracts and all other relevant documents and to authorise any one executive director of the Company to sign such contracts and other relevant documents for and on behalf of the Company and to take all necessary actions in connection therewith.

By order of the Board

ZhejiangExpresswayCo.,Ltd.

TonyZheng

Company Secretary

Hangzhou, PRC

15 February 2018

Notes:

1.Registration procedures for attending the EGM

(a) Holders of H shares of the Company ("H Shares") and domestic shares of the Company ("Domestic Shares") intending to attend the EGM should return the reply slip for attending the EGM to the Company by post or by facsimile (address and facsimile numbers are shown in paragraph 5(b) below) such that the same shall be received by the Company on or before 12 March 2018.

(b) A shareholder or his/her/its proxy should produce proof of identity when attending the EGM. If a corporate shareholder appoints its legal representative to attend the meeting, such legal representative shall produce proof of identity and a copy of the resolution of the board of directors or other governing body of such shareholder appointing such legal representative to attend the meeting.

2.Proxy

(a) A shareholder eligible to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint, in written form, one or more proxies to attend and vote at the EGM on behalf of him/her/it. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.

(b)A proxy shall be appointed by a written instrument signed by the appointor or an attorney authorized by him/her/it for such purpose. If the appointor is a corporation, the same shall be affixed with the seal of such corporation, or signed by its director(s) or duly authorized representative(s). If the instrument appointing a proxy is signed by a person authorized by the appointor, the power of attorney or other authorization document(s) shall be notarized.

(c)To be valid, the power of attorney or other authorization document(s) (which have been notarized) together with the completed form of proxy must be delivered, in the case of holders of Domestic Shares, to the Company at the address shown in paragraph 5(b) below and, in the case of holders of H Shares, to Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, at least 24 hours before the time designated for holding of the EGM (i.e. by no later than 10 a.m. on 1 April 2018).

(d)Any vote of the shareholders of the Company present in person or by proxy at the EGM must be taken by poll.

3.Book closing period

For the purpose of the EGM, the register of members holding H Shares will be closed from 3 March 2018 to 1 April 2018 (both days inclusive).

4.Last Day of Transfer and Record Date

Holders of H Shares who intend to attend the EGM must deliver all transfer instruments and the relevant shares certificates to Hong Kong Registrars Limited at Rooms 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, at or before 4:30 p.m. on 2 March 2018.

For the purpose of the EGM, the record date will be 13 March 2018.

5.Miscellaneous

(a)The EGM will not last for more than one day. Shareholders who attend shall bear their own traveling and accommodation expenses.

(b) The principal place of business of the Company in the PRC is:

5/F, No. 2 Mingzhu International Business Center

199 Wuxing Road

Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province People's Republic of China 310020

Telephone No.: (+86)-571-8798 7700

Facsimile No.: (+86)-571-8795 0329

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are: Mr. ZHAN Xiaozhang, Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. WANG Dongjie and Mr. DAI Benmeng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. ZHOU Jun, Mr. PEI Ker-Wei and Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa.