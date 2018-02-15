Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded engineering services assignment for expansion of Outokumpu mine in Kemi, Finland

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 15 February 2018 at 09:30 am (EET)

Outokumpu has awarded Pöyry with the detail engineering, project and site services assignment for the expansion project of the Kemi mine. In this EUR 250 million investment, Outokumpu's Kemi mine will be deepened from the current 500-metre level to 1,000 metres to ensure continued ore supply for the future. The investment enables Outokumpu to maintain the current level of chromite production capacity of about 2.7 Mt per year also in the coming decades.

The assignment includes all basic and detailed engineering services for process, mechanical, layout, civil, structural, process electrification, ICT, automation, instrumentation, HVAC, ventilation and building electrification design disciplines as well as rock mechanics and rock engineering. Procurement support, project management and control services, site supervision and commissioning support are also included in the scope. The project is carried out between 2017 and 2020.

Operational safety, cost-effectiveness and environmentally sound operations are characteristics of the Kemi mine. Good safety performance, together with clean and properly organised working environments, both underground and on the surface, make an excellent setting for effective production, modern technological applications and the use of advanced working methods. The environmental impact of the operations in Kemi are minimised thanks to the insolubility of oxidic chromite ore, the chemical-free concentration method based on gravity, and the sealed process water circulation covering the entire mine and concentration process.

"Chromium is a strategically important raw material for Outokumpu, since it is what makes steel "stainless". Our own chromite ore supply coupled with the related ferrochrome production give us significant competitive advantage on the market. We are pleased to move forward with expanding our underground operations in the Kemi mine to the depth of 1,000 metres and ensure continued chrome supply for the future," says Jyrki Salmi, head of Kemi mine.

"We are extremely pleased to be selected as the trusted partner of Outokumpu in this strategically important investment. Our competence will ensure that stringent health, safety and environmental standards will be met and even exceeded. In our engineering work, we pay close attention to resource efficiency and digitalisation to ensure the on-going competitiveness of the clients' business. Every plant is designed to perform with long-term results," says Kalle Rasinmäki, President of Pöyry's Industry business in Northern Europe.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order was recognised within the Industry Business Group order stock in H2/2017.

Did you know? In arctic regions, temperature variations of dozens of degrees add a special challenge to engineering for the mining sector. Pöyry's mining expertise is based on strong understanding of local circumstances, which is a prerequisite for successfully accommodating special conditions.

