TOKYO, Feb 15, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has begun deploying the Web API access-authorization engine of Authlete, Inc. to enhance the security of open APIs for device providers and DOCOMO services as well as to enhance collaboration among companies. Tokyo-headquartered Authlete became an affiliate of the DOCOMO Group when NTT DOCOMO Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary, bought a stake in the company on November 30, 2017.Authlete's OAuth 2.0 is a framework in which a user of a service can allow a third-party application to access his/her data hosted in the service without revealing his/her credentials (ID & password) to the application. Authlete is based on standards developed by the OpenID Foundation, a non-profit international standardization organization committed to enabling, promoting and protecting OpenID technologies. It is listed in Request for Comments (RFC) of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).The company also developed Authlete, a cloud-based service that supports the Web API authorization process based on OpenID Connect, a framework on top of OAuth 2.0 in which a third-party application can obtain a user's identity information managed by a service.Going forward, DOCOMO expects to increase the uptake of Authlete's services among companies in the API and IoT business fields to achieve lifestyle innovation under the company's "Declaration beyond" medium-term strategy to 2020 and contribute to the development of their partners' business.About NTT DOCOMO VenturesNTT DOCOMO Ventures, the NTT Group's corporate venture capital firm, aims to accelerate innovation for creation of new services, disruptive technologies and innovative processes serving as a primary channel for startup companies and venture communities on behalf of the NTT Group, Japan's leading ICT service provider. We proactively enhance cooperation with exceptional entrepreneurs on a worldwide scale by providing capital from our corporate venture funds and vast business development opportunities with the NTT Group companies. For more information visit https://www.nttdocomo-v.com/en/.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.