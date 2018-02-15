Xpertdoc Acquires XperiDo Through 100% Share Purchase

MONTRÉAL and HAMME, Belgium, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Transaction Expands Xpertdoc's Reach into World-Wide Markets and Offers Customers Advanced Platform Capabilities

Xpertdoc Technologies Inc., a Microsoft Gold Partner and leader in document automation and customer communications management (CCM) solutions, today announced the company has acquired the assets of Belgium-based XperiDo from Invenso bvba through a 100% share purchase agreement. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition includes Invenso's XperiDo Document Generation software that automates the creation and delivery of documents for organizations using Microsoft Dynamics 365, Sugar CRM, SalesForce.com and other ERP solutions.

Francis Dion, Xpertdoc Founder and Chief Executive Officer stated, "With Xpertdoc's emphasis on enterprise customer communications management, this is an exciting opportunity for both Xpertdoc and XperiDo customers and partners. By combining XperiDo's strong market presence in industries such as Wealth Management, Government, Insurance and Manufacturing across Europe and APAC with Xpertdoc's already strong leadership in document automation and CCM technologies, we expect to reach even more markets with our joint offerings. We look forward to continuing to provide partners and customers with the leading document automation solutions they have come to trust under the Xpertdoc and XperiDo names."

Invenso Chief Executive Officer and cofounder Rudy Vanhille concluded, "By joining forces with Xpertdoc, we are now able to offer CRM customers with the strongest, most comprehensive offering of features and support capabilities for document-centric workflows and processes on the market." Vanhille will become General Manager of Xpertdoc Europe and Vincent Van der Linden, Invenso Managing Partner and cofounder, will head up Innovation. Both will join Xpertdoc's global leadership team.

Xpertdoc's strategic focus on document and customer communication solutions addresses the growing market need for businesses, governments, insurance carriers and end-users to automate and digitize their ever-increasing amounts of forms, documents and templates. According to analyst firm TMR, the US CCM market stood at US $423.1 million in 2016. Rising at an annual rate of 11% between 2017 and 2025, the market is forecast to reach US $1.06 billion by the end of 2025.

About Invenso

Invenso is a Belgian based IT company that builds and markets XperiDo, a solution for efficiently generating consistent business documents. XperiDo is an extension for several ecosystems like Microsoft Dynamics 365 to automate the creation and delivery of documents. The solution goes far beyond Dynamics' standard Mail Merge and document generation capabilities and is less complex than traditional reporting engines. XperiDo is a server-side solution available on premise or as a cloud service. For more information, please visit http://www.xperido.com.

About Xpertdoc

Xpertdoc Technologies Inc. is a global software company that provides industry-leading document generation and customer communications management (CCM) solutions. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and certified ISO/IEC 27001:2013 compliant for information security. Xpertdoc delivers improved client retention and growth by streamlining web and mobile self-service intake as well as document creation and management processes throughout every customer touch point. For more information, please visit http://www.xpertdoc.com.

Contact: Pamela Velentzas, Marketing Manager, Xpertdoc Technologies Inc.,pvelentzas@xpertdoc.com, (514) 804-8388