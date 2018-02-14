DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Airbus SE: Bruno Even Appointed CEO of Airbus Helicopters 14-Feb-2018 / 18:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad-hoc release, 14 February 2018* *Bruno Even Appointed CEO of Airbus Helicopters * Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) has appointed Bruno Even, 49, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Airbus Helicopters, effective 1 April 2018. He will report to Airbus CEO Tom Enders and join the company's Executive Committee. Bruno Even comes to Airbus from Safran where he was CEO of the Helicopter Engines business since 2015. He succeeds Guillaume Faury who will assume his duties as President Airbus Commercial Aircraft next week. "I am very pleased that we could attract an experienced executive with Bruno Even to join Airbus," said Airbus CEO Tom Enders. "Bruno has climbed the management ranks at Safran at a very young age. His broad background of the Helicopter business and his strong customer focus combined with Program and Engineering expertise, make Bruno the ideal candidate to succeed Guillaume Faury and to continue our successful improvement journey in a very demanding business environment." A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique, Bruno Even joined the French Ministry of Defence in 1992 where he was in charge of the space component's development for the Helios II satellite. In 1997, he transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to become technical advisor for the Director of Strategic Affairs, Security and Disarmament. In 1999, he joined Safran Helicopter Engines (ex-Turbomeca) where he held a number of management posts up to Executive Vice President Support and Services. From 2013 to 2015, he was CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense (ex-Sagem). *About Airbus* Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016 it generated revenues of EUR67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats and business aviation products. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide. *Media contact:* Guillaume Steuer +33 673 821 168 guillaume.steuer@airbus.com 14-Feb-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Airbus SE P.O. Box 32008 2303 DA Leiden Netherlands Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002 Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481 Internet: www.airbusgroup.com ISIN: NL0000235190 WKN: 938914 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 654319 14-Feb-2018 CET/CEST

