Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V.
ISIN: NL0012757355
WKN: A2JCTW
Kuerzel/mnemonic: INS
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (19,50/22,50)
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V.
ISIN: NL0012757355
WKN: A2JCTW
Kuerzel/mnemonic: INS
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (19,50/22,50)