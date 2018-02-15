Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:

Emittent/Issuer INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V.

ISIN: NL0012757355

WKN: A2JCTW

Kuerzel/mnemonic: INS

Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (19,50/22,50)