Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Cherkizovo Group (CHE) Cherkizovo Group: Cancellation of Listing 15-Feb-2018 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ANNEX 2 LR5.3.1R(12) ANNOUNCEMENT Cancellation of Listing February 15, 2018 PJSC Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE/MOEX: GCHE) (the "Company") further to its announcement on 14 November 2017, the Company hereby announces that: (i) all Regulation S global depositary receipts (ISIN US1641452032) and; (ii) all Section 144A global depositary receipts (ISIN US1641451042), (together, the "GDRs"), representing interests in ordinary shares of the Company having a nominal value of 0.01 ruble per share (the "Shares"), with three GDRs representing two Shares, have today been delisted from the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the admission to trading of the GDRs on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange has been cancelled. The Company's current intention is that the GDR programme will remain operative for a limited period with a view that it may be terminated in the near future. The Company will make further announcements in connection with the GDR programme in due course. The existing listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the Moscow Exchange under the symbol "GCHE" will continue. *** For more information please visit http://www.cherkizovo.com or contact Anatoliy Vereschagin Managing Partner Progress Communications Agency +7 965 334 34 34 av@progresspr.ru ISIN: US1641452032 Category Code: SRS TIDM: CHE LEI Code: 2534005AEG6WJ1WNUF73 Sequence No.: 5207 End of Announcement EQS News Service 654337 15-Feb-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2018 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)