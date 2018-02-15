Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group's Financial Statement Release 1.1. - 31.12.2017: Year of strong service development

Asiakastieto Group Plc, stock exchange release 15 february 2018 AT 11.00 EET

Asiakastieto Group's Financial Statement Release 1.1. - 31.12.2017: Year of strong service development

SUMMARY

The figures presented in this financial statement release are based on audited 2017 financial statement.

October - December 2017 in short:

- Net sales amounted to EUR 14,6 million (EUR 12,6 million), an increase of 15,4 %.

- Adjusted EBIT excluding non-recurring and other adjusted items was EUR 5,0 million (EUR 4,4 million), an increase of 14,5 %.

- Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 4,7 million (EUR 4,3 million). Operating profit included non- recurring expenses and other adjusted items of EUR 0,3 million (EUR 0,1 million).

- The share of new products and services of net sales was 9,8 % (5,0 %).

- The share of value-added services of net sales was 67,5 % (66,9 %).

- Free cash flow amounted to EUR 5,4 million (EUR 4,6 million). The impact of non-recurring and other adjusted items on free cash flow was EUR -0,4 million (EUR -0,1 million).

- Earnings per share were EUR 0,23 (EUR 0,21).

January - December 2017 in short:

- Net sales amounted to EUR 56,2 million (EUR 49,2 million), an increase of 14,3 %.

- Adjusted EBIT excluding non-recurring and other adjusted items was EUR 21,7 million (EUR 19,2 million), an increase of 13,2 %.

- Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 21,2 million (EUR 20,0 million). Operating profit included non-recurring expenses and other adjusted items of EUR 0,5 million (EUR 0,3 million). Operating profit in the comparative period included EUR 1,1 million non-recurring, adjusted profit on sale of office premises.

- The share of new products and services of net sales was 9,2 % (7,4 %).

- The share of value-added services of net sales was 69,2 % (65,4 %).

- Free cash flow amounted to EUR 20,3 million (EUR 17,2 million). The impact of non-recurring and other adjusted items on free cash flow was EUR -0,5 million (EUR -0,4 million).

- Earnings per share were EUR 1,06 (EUR 1,01).

- The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting convening on 22 March 2018 that a dividend of EUR 0,95 per share shall be distributed from distributable funds.

Future outlook 2018

Asiakastieto Group expects its net sales growth rate to be at the higher end of the long-term target (5 - 10 %) and to maintain adjusted EBITDA margin at about the current level.

KEY FIGURES

1.10. - 1.10 - 1.1. - 1.1. - EUR million 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 Net sales 14,6 12,6 56,2 49,2 Net sales growth, % 15,4 11,2 14,3 12,5 Adjusted EBITDA1 5,9 5,1 24,8 21,7 Adjusted EBITDA margin, %1 40,8 40,2 44,2 44,1 Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)1 5,0 4,4 21,7 19,2 Adjusted EBIT margin, %1 34,5 34,8 38,7 39,1 New products and services share of net sales, % 9,8 5,0 9,2 7,4 Free cash flow2 5,4 4,6 20,3 17,2 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA, x 2,1 2,3 2,1 2,2

________________________________________________________________

1 Adjusted key figures are adjusted by following items: M&A related fees for legal and other advisory services, redundancy payments and compensations paid. The above listed adjusted items were EUR -0,3 million for the fourth quarter 1 October - 31 December 2017, EUR -0,1 million for the comparative period 1 October - 31 December 2016, EUR -0,5 million for the financial year 2017 and EUR -0,3 EUR for the financial year 2016. Adjusted key figures for the financial year 2016 are also adjusted by the non-recurring profit on the sale of shares of office premises EUR 1,1 million.

2 The impact of adjusted items on free cash flow was EUR -0,4 million for the fourth quarter 1 October - 31 December 2017, EUR -0,1 million for the comparative period 1 October - 31 December 2016, EUR -0,5 million for the financial year 2017 and EUR -0,4 million for the financial year 2016.

JUKKA RUUSKA, CEO

"The year 2017 was a year of strong service development for Asiakastieto Group, during which we launched 40 new services. In accordance with our strategy, our focus is on the development of services, which are based on new data elements, assist our clients to digitalise their processes and strengthen their ability to response in a cost-effective manner to the constantly sharpening compliance requirements. We launched several excellent services in the financial period, but I want to highlight two of them. The new ESG report, which enables companies to analyse and monitor the responsibility of all Finnish companies in their supply chain is, as far as we know, the first of its kind in the world, which also covers private companies. The second example is the automated service for the identification of beneficial owners required by the Money Laundering Directive, which saves a considerable amount of work and improves the customer experience.

In the financial period 2017, Asiakastieto Group's net sales amounted to EUR 56,2 million (EUR 49,2 million), the increase being 14,3 %. The share of new services of the net sales was 9,2 % (7,4 %). The Group's net sales were also partly increased by Emaileri Oy, which was acquired to be a part of Asiakastieto Group in October. The euro-denominated profitability increased little faster than the net sales, the adjusted EBITDA growing by 14,6 percent to EUR 24,8 million.

At the moment, preparations for the end of the transition period of EU's General Data Protection Regulation are at the centre of both our own activities and our service development. Our own processes as controller have met well the requirements of the regulation already for a long time, so the changes required from us are relatively small. Thus, we see the tightening data protection requirements as a distinct business opportunity and believe that we are able to reach a considerable market share as a provider of GDPR solutions for small and medium-sized companies. The service we have built up in close cooperation with our customers and users will be launched in the first quarter of 2018. We consider the adaptation to new data protection regulations as an opportunity for the entire Finnish business life. Systematically maintained customer data helps companies to find the growth potential of their own business."

Helsinki, on 15 February 2018

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For further information:

Jukka Ruuska, CEO

Asiakastieto Group Plc

tel. +358 10 270 7111



Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2017, the Group had around 19 500 clients, of which 10 500 were contractual clients. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2017, the Group's net sales were EUR 56,2 million and it had 156 employees at the end of 2017. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.

