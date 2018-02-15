Medical equipment maker ConvaTec on Thursday said its 2018 first half would be hit by the problems that led to a profits warning last year, as supply issues continued to weigh on the catheter and colostomy bag maker. The company reported better-than-forecast 2017 organic revenue growth of 2.3% to £1.76bn, although it described the annual results as "disappointing"ConvaTec reported operating profit $247.8m, up 60.9% year on year. Adjusted operating profits were down 3.3% to $456.8m due to ...

