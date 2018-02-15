Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-02-15 / 09:52 PRESS RELEASE *Completion of mandatory offer for Accentro Real Estate AG shares * _Luxembourg, 15 February 2018_ - Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. ("Brookline Real Estate"), a holding company controlled by Brookline Capital LP, which is advised by Vestigo Capital Advisors LLP, a London-based investment company, today announced that, after termination of the acceptance period on 8 February 2018, its mandatory offer has been accepted for a total of 2,038,717 Accentro Real Estate AG ("Accentro") shares, corresponding to 7.08% of the share capital and voting rights of Accentro. Headquartered in Berlin, Accentro is a residential property company listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange which focuses on the socially responsible privatisation of residential property. Through its subsidiary, Accentro GmbH, the company is a market leader in providing privatisation services across Germany. Furthermore, Accentro purchases housing stocks, which afterwards are privatised via proprietary trading. Brookline Real Estate had offered Accentro shareholders EUR7.69 per Accentro share in cash. The offer price represented the weighted average domestic stock exchange price for the last three months prior to the announcement of the attainment of control over Accentro by Brookline Real Estate on 30 November 2017. The takeover of Accentro shares by Brookline Real Estate pursuant to the mandatory offer is not subject to any regulatory approvals. Kirkland & Ellis International LLP is providing legal advice to Brookline Real Estate. *About Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l.* Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. is a holding company controlled by Brookline Capital LP advised by Vestigo Capital Advisors LLP ("Vestigo Capital"). Vestigo Capital is a FCA-regulated investment company that provides advice to funds and other types of investment structures with a cumulative portfolio of USD 250 million in assets under management. It currently focuses on opportunities in renewable energy, real estate, infrastructure and hospitality sectors. For more information visit http://www.vestigocapital.com [1]. *Media contact* Anna Steudel CNC - Communications & Network Consulting AG E anna.steudel@cnc-communications.com T +49 69 5060 37567 *Important Notice* This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of Accentro. The terms of the offer, as well as further provisions concerning the offer, have been published in the offer document. The publication of the offer document has been approved by BaFin. Investors and holders of shares in Accentro are strongly advised to read the offer document and all other relevant documents regarding the offer, since they contain important information. This offer and the contracts concluded as a result of the acceptance of the offer shall be governed by German law and are to be interpreted in accordance with such law. Luxembourg, 15 February 2018 Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. End of Media Release Issuer: Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. Key word(s): Real estate 2018-02-15 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 654507 2018-02-15 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=af283c6646c06b55f90061cd5413bca6&application_id=654507&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

