Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry's Annual Review, Corporate Responsibility Report and Corporate Governance Statement 2017 published

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 15 February 2018 at 12:00 p.m. (EET)

Pöyry's Annual Review, Corporate Responsibility Report and Corporate Governance Statement 2017 published

Pöyry PLC has today published its Annual Review, Corporate Responsibility Report and Corporate Governance Statement for 2017. The Annual Review 2017 includes the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors.

The Corporate Responsibility Report and Corporate Governance Statement have been published as separate reports from the Report of the Board of Directors. The Corporate Responsibility Report includes the non-financial information in accordance with the Finnish Accounting Act 1336/1997 Section 3a on non-financial reporting.

The Annual Review 2017, the Corporate Responsibility Report and the Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release as PDF files. They are available in Finnish and English on the company's website at www.poyry.com.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional Information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

Corporate Governance Statement 2017 (http://hugin.info/120101/R/2169140/835351.pdf)

Annual Review 2017 (http://hugin.info/120101/R/2169140/835350.pdf)

Corporate Responsibility Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/120101/R/2169140/835352.pdf)



