Laura Ashley warned on Thursday that full-year profit will come in below market expectations amid challenging conditions, as it posted a drop in interim profit and sales on the back of a weaker pound. In results for the 26 weeks to 31 December 2017, the company said pre-tax profit fell to £4.3m from £7.8m the year before, with total group sales down 7.7% to £134.7m as it closed 25 stores in the second half of last year. Total like-for-like retail sales declined 0.5% and margins were under ...

