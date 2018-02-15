The following information is based on a press release from Active Biotech AB (Active Biotech) published on February 15, 2018 and may be subject to change.



The board of Active Biotech has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for March 19, 2018, approves a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every two (2) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 1.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 23, 2018. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Active Biotech (ACTIB).



For further information please find the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=663866