Global Baby & Adult Diapers Market 2018-2023 with 2017 as the Base Year - Focua on Disposable Diapers, Cloth Diapers, Training Pants, Swim Pants and Biodegradable Diapers

The "Global Baby & Adult Diapers Market Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at an international level

Overall diaper market is expected to cross USD 80 billion till 2022.

This report has included Baby diapers as well Adult diapers. Region wise its has segmented into 'North America', 'Latin America', 'Europe', 'Asia-Pacific' and 'Middle East and Africa'. All region are deeply studied with by type and by countries as well. Baby diapers are further divided into five types viz. 'Disposable Diapers', 'Cloth Diapers', 'Training Pants', 'Swim Pants' and 'Biodegradable and other diapers'.



Adult diapers will increase their share by more than 2% in next five years in comparison to baby diapers. Asia-Pacific diaper market value will be close to the value of Latin America, Europe and Middle East-Africa together at the end of forecast period. Disposable baby diapers are widely used in all the regions captures first position with more than 57%market share during all the years.



Biodegradable diapers are popular among matured market of North America and Europe only as they are latest innovation in diaper industry. Country-wise, USA and China form more than 30% of the total diaper market. China is the country which is going to increase its contribution in future also in both baby diaper and Adult diapers.



In North America, Biodegradable diapers have grown with highest CAGR in last six years than any other regions. Training nappy is second preferred choice of Latin Americans make it contribute more than 15%. Europe is the only region where Adult diapers will contribute more than 25% at the end of 2023. In APAC, Cloth diapers are popular in addition to disposable diapers contributing around 14%. Swim diapers are least used in Middle East-Africa as compared to other region.



On evaluating the competitive landscape of the market, it is found that the key players are Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, SCA and Unicharm Corporation.



Considered for the Report:

Geography: North America , Latin America , Europe , APAC, Middle East - Africa

, , , APAC, - Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2023

