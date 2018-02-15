Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Unum's Quarterly Operating Earnings Jumped 14%

Stock Monitor: CNO Financial Group Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Unum recorded revenues of $2.84 billion compared to revenue of $2.80 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $2.85 billion.

During Q4 2017, Unum recorded premium income of $2.16 billion compared to $2.10 billion in Q4 2016.

For full year 2017, Unum reported total revenues of $11.29 billion compared to $11.05 billion in FY16.

Unum reported net income of $266.9 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to net income of $248.0 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a tax benefit of $0.44 per diluted share, partially offset by a tax expense of $0.30 per diluted common share, as well a net loss of $0.11 per diluted share related to the settlement of a third-party review conducted on behalf of a number of state treasurers concerning unclaimed death benefits.

For Q4 2017, Unum's net after-tax realized investment gains on the Company's investment portfolio were $7.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $18.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in Q4 2016.

Unum's after-tax adjusted operating income, which excludes net after-tax realized investment gains and losses, the impacts from tax legislation, and reserves established for unclaimed death benefits, was $253.6 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $229.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.08 per share.

For FY17, Unum's after-tax adjusted operating income was $976.2 million, or $14.29 per diluted share, compared to $915.5 million, or $3.88 per diluted share, in FY16.

Unum Group's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Unum US reported adjusted operating income of $237.6 million, reflecting a decrease of 1.0% from $240.1 million in Q4 2016. Premium income for the segment increased 3.0% to $1.36 billion in the reported quarter versus premium income of $1.33 billion in the prior year's comparable quarter. Net investment income for the segment declined 2.0% to $202.1 million in Q4 2017 compared to $206.3 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, the UK segment reported adjusted operating income of $29.7 million, down 0.7% from $29.9 million in Q4 2016. The segment's premium income advanced 9.4% to $133.4 million in the reported quarter compared to $121.9 million in the year earlier same quarter. Unum UK's net investment income was $31.9 million in Q4 2017, up 10.8% from $28.8 million in Q4 2016. The segment's benefit ratio was 75.8% in the reported quarter compared to 67.6% in the prior year's corresponding quarter, reflecting higher claim incidence in the group long-term disability product-line and the impact from inflation-linked increases in benefits. The segment's sales increased 3.4% to $24.5 million in Q4 2017 compared to $23.7 million in Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, the Colonial Life division reported a 16.5% decline in adjusted operating income to $66.7 million compared to $79.9 million in Q4 2016. The segment's premium income advanced 6.0% to $382.1 million for the reported quarter compared to $360.4 million in the year earlier same quarter. Colonial Life unit's net investment income totaled $37.1 million in Q4 2017 compared to $35.8 million in Q4 2016, primarily driven by an increase in the level of invested assets. The segment's sales increased 10.4% to $199.8 million in Q4 2017 from $181.0 million in Q4 2016, driven by increased sales in the core and large case commercial market segments.

The Closed Block segment reported adjusted operating income of $33.1 million in Q4 2017 compared to $34.6 million in Q4 2016. Premium income for the segment declined 4.6% in the reported quarter, primarily due to expected policy terminations and maturities for the individual disability line of business. The segment's net investment income declined 0.6% to $341.5 million in Q4 2017 compared to $343.6 million in Q4 2016, primarily driven by a decline in portfolio yield and lower miscellaneous income.

For Q4 2017, the Corporate segment reported an adjusted operating loss of $33.2 million compared to an adjusted operating loss of $41.7 million in Q4 2016. The improvement was primarily driven by lower operating expenses and higher net investment income.

Capital Management

At December 31, 2017, the weighted average risk-based capital ratio for the Company's traditional US insurance companies was approximately 390% and cash and marketable securities in the holding companies equaled $864 million. Unum's book value per common share as of December 31, 2017, was $43.02 compared to $39.02 at December 31, 2016.

Outlook

For full year 2018, reflecting the beneficial impact of tax reform, Unum revised the after-tax adjusted operating income growth forecast to be within the range of 17% to 23% compared to the original expectation of within a range of 4% to 7% established in December 2017 prior to the passage of tax reform legislation.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Unum's stock climbed 3.21%, ending the trading session at $52.45.

Volume traded for the day: 1.59 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 4.77%; and past twelve-month period - up 8.14%

After yesterday's close, Unum's market cap was at $11.82 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 11.99.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.75%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Accident & Health Insurance industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors