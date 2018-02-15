Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Univar Announced Distribution Agreement with Chemours, Closely Follows the Agreement with ABITEC

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=UNVR as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 13, 2017, the Company announced an exclusive distribution agreement with The Chemours Co. (NYSE: CC) for Hydrochloric Acid produced at Chemours' Parkersburg, West Virginia plant. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

About the Agreement

Hydrochloric Acid, with a total market of over five million tons, is widely used in a number of industrial applications, including pH control for water treatment processes, steel manufacturing, and oil and gas drilling. With this agreement, Univar would be able to bring this important product closer to its customers in these markets, shortening the supply chain and improving service response times.

Jerry Panock, Univar's Vice President of growth in the basic chemicals segment, said:

"Customers will benefit from Chemours and Univar's shared safety culture and focus on productivity and efficiency to help manage their cost to serve. Additionally, it will help provide customers with a competitive and long-term supply of Hydrochloric Acid, critical to their operations."

Back to Back Distribution Agreement

On February 12, 2018, Univar announced that it has reached a distribution agreement with ABITEC Corp. for its specialty lipids comprising of, CAPMUL, CAPTEX, CAPROL, ACCONON, STEROTEX, NUTRI SPERSE, HYRDO-KOTE, and PURECO product lines in Canada, effective February 01, 2018. In the pharmaceutical market, these products are used for a wide-array of applications including: solubilization, emulsification and lubrication to improve drug delivery and enhance bioavailability. In the nutraceutical market, these products are used in a number of health applications such as sports nutrition and performance as well as weight management.

Owned by Associated British Foods (ABF), ABITEC is a division of ABF Ingredients. Univar noted that the collaboration with ABITEC, will further enhance Univar's portfolio of highly-functional ingredients for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, both of which, the Company has identified as strategic growth industries for Univar.

Upcoming Earnings

On January 23, 2018, Univar announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017 on February 28, 2018, at approximately 6 a.m. EST. In conjunction with the release, the Company will host a webcast with investors to discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year results at 9:00 a.m. EST on February 28, 2018.

About Univar Inc.

Founded in 1924, Univar is a global chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Univar's stock slightly dropped 0.79%, ending the trading session at $27.67.

Volume traded for the day: 477.38 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 2.52%

After yesterday's close, Univar's market cap was at $3.77 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 121.36.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Chemicals - Major Diversified industry. This sector was up 2.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors