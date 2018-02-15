Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: United Parcel Service Announced a 10% Dividend Hike; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 16, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) ("UPS") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 15, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on UPS:

Dividend Declared

On February 08, 2018, UPS' Board of Directors declared an increased regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares, representing an increase of approximately 10% over the prior dividend. The dividend is payable March 07, 2018, to shareowners of record on February 20, 2018.

UPS' indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.42%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 1.97% for the Services sector. UPS has paid a cash dividend every year since 1969 and has more than quadrupled its dividend since it went public at the end of 1999.

Dividend Insight

UPS has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.50 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, UPS is forecasted to report earnings of $7.86 for the next year, which is more than double the Company's annualized dividend of $3.64 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, UPS had cash and cash equivalents of $4.07 billion compared to $4.57 billion as on December 31, 2016. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, the Company's cash flows from operating activities totaled $1.48 billion and free cash flow excluding discretionary pension contributions totaled $3.57 billion. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for UPS

On February 08, 2018, UPS announced the introduction of UPS Worldwide Express Freight™ Midday, an extension of the current UPS Worldwide Express Freight service, offering a commit time of 12 p.m. or 2 p.m. from all 71 origin countries to 35 key destination countries that represent over two-thirds of global GDP.

This addition to the UPS Worldwide Express package portfolio provides guaranteed, time-definite delivery for urgent, international palletized shipments over 150 lbs. The shipments are provided door-to-door delivery in as few as 1-3 days, including customs brokerage.

UPS also announced expansion of the UPS Worldwide Express product to more than 7,000 postal codes in 57 countries. UPS Worldwide Express service offers guaranteed midday delivery (by 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., or 2 p.m. depending on the destination) to 124 countries globally.

About United Parcel Service, Inc.

UPS is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, United Parcel Service's stock marginally dropped 0.89%, ending the trading session at $106.60.

Volume traded for the day: 6.50 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.07 million shares.

After yesterday's close, United Parcel Service's market cap was at $94.36 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.00.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.11%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry. This sector was up 1.7% at the end of the session.

