Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Southern Co. has a Dividend Yield of 5.19%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 16, 2018

Dividend Declared

On January 19, 2018, Southern Co. announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share on the Company's common stock, payable March 06, 2018, to shareholders of record as of February 20, 2018.

Southern Company's indicated dividend represents a yield of 5.19%, which is more than double compared to the average dividend yield of 2.52% for the Utilities sector. The dividend announcement, marks 281st consecutive quarters - dating back to 1948 - that Southern Company will have paid a dividend to its shareholders that is equal to or greater than the previous quarter.

Dividend Insight

Southern Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 78.4%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.78 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Southern Co. is forecasted to report earnings of $2.99 for the next year, which is considerably higher than the Company's annualized dividend of $2.32 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, Southern Co.'s cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.84 billion compared to $1.98 billion as on December 31, 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $5.25 billion compared to $4.30 billion for the year ago same period. The Company's balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned over the long-term to sustain its dividend distribution.

Recent Development for Southern Company

On February 12, 2018, The Southern Company's Board announced the appointment of Dr. Ernest Moniz, the former United States Secretary of Energy and renowned physicist, as an independent director effective March 01, 2018. He will stand for election to the Board of Directors by stockholders at the 2018 annual meeting.

Dr. Moniz served as United States Secretary of Energy from 2013 to early 2017. He was also a member of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology from 2009 to 2013 and received the Department of Defense Distinguished Public Service Award in 2016.

About The Southern Co.

Southern Co. is America's premier energy company with 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The Company provides clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy through electric operating companies in four states, natural gas distribution companies in seven states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions as well as fiber optics and wireless communications.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Southern Co.'s stock declined 2.33%, ending the trading session at $43.58.

Volume traded for the day: 8.01 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 6.62 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Southern Co.'s market cap was at $42.82 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 78.52.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.32%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry.

