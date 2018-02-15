Global Custodian, a leading publication in the international securities industry, conducts an annual survey on agent banks in major and emerging markets and ranks each bank based on client feedback. Piraeus Bank is shortlisted for Global Custodian's 2018 Global Excellence Award for Relationship Management Client Service. This shortlist reflects the analysis of the latest survey's results.

This is the second consecutive year Piraeus Bank has been shortlisted in this category. Last year, the Bank was awarded, among top-tier international banking institutions the Global Excellence Award, for providing best-in-class coverage of international clients.

Andrew Economides, Head of Securities Services at Piraeus Bank, said: "We are delighted to be shortlisted for a Global Excellence Award, for the second year running. This nomination recognizes the commitment at Piraeus Bank to deliver best-in-class expertise and, develop and maintain long-term client relationships. At Piraeus Bank, we offer a high-quality, tailor-made service to each of our institutional clients and it's inspiring to see that these clients value our services, and that this has resulted in a Global Custodian shortlist."

Global Custodian will announce the winners for each category at its annual ceremony in London on 15 March 2018.

