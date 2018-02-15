Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Cadence Design's Q4 Top-Line Growth Outshone Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Determine Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q4 FY17, Cadence Design's total revenues were $501.72 million, up from $468.98 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers beat market expectations of $497.9 million. Product and maintenance revenues increased to $467.50 million in Q4 FY17 from $436.69 million in the last year's same quarter. Furthermore, Services revenues also rose to $34.22 million in Q4 FY17 from $32.29 million in Q4 FY16.

The Company posted a GAAP net loss of $14.44 million, or $0.05 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus a GAAP net income of $38.48 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the previous year's comparable period. Meanwhile, the Company's non-GAAP net income increased to $111.28 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, during Q4 FY17 from $95.17 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16.

The hardware and software products maker reported total revenues of $1.94 billion in FY17, rising from $1.82 billion in FY16. The Company's net income increased to $204.10 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in FY17 from $203.09 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in FY16. Additionally, the Company's non-GAAP net income also grew to $392.62 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, in FY17 from $351.23 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, in the last year.

Operating Metrics

During the reported quarter, the Company spent $39.31 million on cost of product and maintenance, which came in lower than the $57.41 million incurred in Q4 FY16. Cost of services increased to $20.98 million during Q4 FY17 compared to $18.64 million in Q4 FY16. Marketing and sales expenses were $107.65 million in Q4 FY17 versus $98.09 million in Q4 FY16. Research and development (R&D) expenses came in at $203.47 million for Q4 FY17, up from $181.52 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The Company's general and administrative (G&A) expenses increased to $33.29 million during Q4 FY17 from $29.98 million in Q4 FY16. The Company posted a non-GAAP income from operations of $150.22 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $125.14 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

For the three months ended December 30, 2017, Cadence Design reported net cash provided by operating activities of $470.74 million compared to $444.88 million in the year ago same period. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance increased to $688.09 million as on December 30, 2017, from $465.23 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company had total long-term liabilities of $787.11 million as on December 30, 2017, compared to $769.58 million as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its guidance for Q1 FY18, the Company projects total revenues to be in the range of $500 million to $510 million. GAAP diluted EPS is anticipated to be between $0.20 and $0.22, while non-GAAP diluted EPS is forecasted to be in the band of $0.36 to $0.38.

For the full year FY18, Cadence Design's management expects total revenues to be between $2.02 billion and $2.06 billion. The Company projects GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.90, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $1.50 and $1.60.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Cadence Design Systems' stock advanced 1.93%, ending the trading session at $38.63.

Volume traded for the day: 2.69 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.45 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 3.79%; and past twelve-month period - up 29.11%

After yesterday's close, Cadence Design Systems' market cap was at $10.66 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 52.99.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

