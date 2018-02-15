ADVA Optical Networking SE / NYIIX uses ADVA's metro solution to answer fierce data demand . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect provides seamless path to 400Gbit/s and beyond

New York, New York, USA. February 15, 2018. ADVA today announced that Telehouse America/NYIIX has deployed its FSP 3000 CloudConnect (https://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000-cloudconnect?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=nasdaq&utm_campaign=telehouse) to tackle soaring data demand in its metro network. Telehouse America, a global leader for data centers, international internet exchanges and managed IT services is utilizing ADVA's data center interconnect (DCI) platform to boost capacity among its NYIIX service locations and New York colocation facilities. Built on the high-density ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect with its compact form factor and award-winning energy efficiency, the new infrastructure transports data at 200Gbit/s and offers easy scalability to 400Gbit/s and beyond. The solution was turned on in January and ADVA's open and programmable DCI technology (https://www.advaoptical.com/en/innovation/photonic-networking/data-center-interconnect?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=nasdaq&utm_campaign=telehouse) now enables Telehouse America to meet the growing expectations of its peering customers and deliver ultra-high-speed connectivity in its NYIIX internet exchange point.

"With ADVA's unrivalled DCI technology and the drive and expertise of its team, we're addressing soaring bandwidth demand for our NYIIX Internet exchange points. The ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect is empowering us to connect our customers' data with more efficiency, more agility and much more speed," said Akio Sugeno, VP, internet engineering, operations and business development, Telehouse America. "The new solution enables us to easily deliver multi-Terabit capacity over diversely routed and protected fiber links. Its small footprint and high density are key features, along with its innate capacity to scale. Now we know we have a future-proof solution that will grow alongside the ambitions of our customers."

Telehouse America's upgraded NYIIX infrastructure features ADVA's open optical layer enhanced with FSP 3000 QuadFlex capabilities. This enables a single chassis to support multi-Terabit transmissions over long distances without the need for signal regeneration. Designed for scalability and bandwidth optimization, the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform also offers unrivalled efficiency. It delivers significant energy savings and, with its incredibly small footprint, occupies very little rack space. What's more, the technology features a modular design, ensuring that the new metro network is ready to scale to 400Gbit/s and beyond whenever Telehouse America's customers demand.

"With this deployment, NYIIX is taking peering in the Northeastern United States to a whole new level. Our FSP 3000 CloudConnect is all about secure high-capacity connectivity ready to scale with the growing needs of businesses and we're honored that it's playing a major role in what Telehouse America is achieving in New York," commented John Scherzinger, senior VP, sales, North America, ADVA. "As the US's longest-serving internet exchange point and carrier-neutral data center provider, Telehouse America is not just a market leader but also a technology leader. By leveraging our innovation and the continuous support of our service team, its ensuring that it can answer the needs of enterprises both now and in the future and provide its customers with a vital competitive edge."

Watch this video for more information on ADVA's DCI technology: https://youtu.be/nyG4S-e0qgI (https://youtu.be/nyG4S-e0qgI).

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com/).

About Telehouse/NYIIX

A stable and trusted pioneer of carrier-neutral data center services, Telehouse provides secure, power-protected environments, where clients house and operate their telecommunications and network resources. Among the many benefits of collocating with Telehouse is the ability to connect to state-of-the-art peering exchanges in New York (NYIIX) and Los Angeles (LAIIX). Additionally, the global availability of 47 Telehouse-branded data centers in 23 cities throughout Asia, Africa, North America and EMEA, delivers continuous, cost-effective operation of network-dependent, IT infrastructure to businesses around the world. Please visit www.telehouse.com (http://www.telehouse.com/), or email at sales@telehouse.com (mailto:sales@telehouse.com).

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com/)

For press:

Gareth Spence

T +44 1904 699 358

public-relations(at)advaoptical.com (mailto:public-relations@advaoptical.com)

For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com (mailto:investor-relations@advaoptical.com)



