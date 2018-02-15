Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Selmec Equipos Industriales to be Acquired by Generac Holdings

Stock Monitor: Thermon Group Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

The transaction, expected to close in three to six months, is subject to regulatory approvals.

Acquisition will Help Generac to Dynamically Scale its Existing Ottomotores Business

Ricardo Navarro, Generac's Senior Vice President- Latin America, said that Selmec's deep experience in standby energy solutions, specifically telecom, data center, and other mission critical applications, where power is essential for operational continuity, makes this a great fit for the Company's Latin America strategy. Ricardo further added that acquiring Selmec will allow Generac to dynamically scale its existing Ottomotores business, leveraging both distribution and operational footprints of the combined businesses to offer the Latin American market a broader portfolio of products and solutions.

Transaction will Allow Selmec to Leverage Generac's Technical Capabilities and Expertise

Commenting on the acquisition, Gabriel Hajj, Selmec's Chief Executive Officer and Principal at Enesa, stated that this is a very important development for Selmec to partner with a global leader in power generation technology to offer an expanded portfolio of products and solutions. This transaction will allow Selmec to continue to innovate, leveraging Generac's technical capabilities and expertise especially in gaseous powered generation.

Generac's Last Acquisition Deal

The Company completed the purchase of Motortech Holding GmbH & Co. KG, a leading manufacturer of gaseous-engine control systems and accessories based in Germany, in January 2017. The acquisition allowed Generac to expand its global market for gaseous products beyond standby generators, and it aligned with the Company's strategy of gas power-generation leadership. The deal significantly expanded Generac's worldwide spark-ignited engine capabilities, complementing the international growth Generac had experienced. The acquisition was previously announced in November 2016.

About Generac Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of a wide range of power generation equipment and other engine powered products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. The Company is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Selmec Equipos Industriales, S.A. de C.V.

Established in 1941 and headquartered in Mexico City, Selmec is a designer and manufacturer of industrial generators from 10 kW to 2,750 kW. With approximately 300 employees and 100,000 square feet of production capacity, the Company offers a market leading service platform and specialized engineering capabilities, together with robust integration, project management, and remote monitoring services.

About Grupo Enesa (Enesa Energia, S.A. de C.V. and Enesa, S.A. de C.V.)

Grupo Enesa is a private equity fund that invests and manages companies in the energy and health sectors in Mexico and Latin America. The fund was established in 1977 and operates under a long-term strategy, focused on building solid, high potential organizations.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Generac's stock climbed 1.03%, ending the trading session at $22.49.

Volume traded for the day: 179.76 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 132.43 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 8.33%; previous six-month period - up 31.44%; and past twelve-month period - up 9.44%

After yesterday's close, Generac's market cap was at $732.50 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 53.04.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was up 1.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

