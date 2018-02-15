Active-Investors: Free Research Report as eBay's Quarterly Revenues Grew 9% and Adjusted EPS Advanced 9%

Stock Monitor: CSS Industries Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EBAY. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on January 31, 2018. The ecommerce Company's revenue and earnings were in-line with market expectations, while it also provided guidance for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company eBay. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CSS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, eBay most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EBAY

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, eBay delivered revenues of $2.61 billion compared to $2.41 billion in Q4 2016, increasing 9% on an as-reported basis; primarily driven by gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $24.43 billion compared to $21.68 billion in Q4 2016, up 10% on an as-reported basis. The Company's revenue numbers were in-line with market expectations of $2.61 billion.

For the full year FY17, eBay delivered revenues of $9.6 billion, growing 7% on an as-reported basis, primarily driven by GMV of $88.4 billion, up 6% on a y-o-y basis.

During Q4 2017, eBay's GAAP operating margin decreased to 25.4% compared to 26.6% for Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 30.9% in the reported quarter compared to 31.9% for the year earlier same quarter.

During Q4 2017, eBay delivered a GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $2.60 billion, or $2.51 loss per diluted share, compared to a net income of $5.94 billion, or $5.30 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter performance was primarily attributed to a $3.1 billion tax charge attributable to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). eBay's non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $618 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 versus $601 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings met Wall Street's estimates of $0.59 per share.

For FY17, eBay reported a GAAP net loss of $1.01 billion, or $0.95 loss per diluted share, compared to a net income of $7.29 billion, or $6.37 per diluted share, in FY16. On a non-GAAP basis, eBay reported a net income of $2.163 billion, or $2.00 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $2.156 billion, or $1.88 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, eBay's active buyers grew by 5% across its platforms, for a total of 170 million global active buyers. The Company's Marketplace platforms delivered $23.0 billion of GMV and $2.1 billion of revenue in the reported quarter. Marketplace GMV was up 9% on an as-reported basis, driven by a strong holiday performance in the US and continued expansion of new user experiences, which led to a revenue growth of 8% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2017, eBay's StubHub drove GMV of $1.4 billion, up 16% on an as-reported basis; and revenues of $307 million, up 10% versus the year ago comparable period, driven by a strong concerts and sports landscape. The Company's Classifieds platforms delivered another quarter of double-digit growth with revenues of $244 million, up 21% on an as-reported basis, and driven primarily by strength in Germany.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, eBay generated an operating cash flow from continuing operations of $988 million and a free cash flow from continuing operations of $796 million. The Company delivered strong operating and free cash flow on a continuing operations basis, generating $3.1 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively, during FY17.

eBay repurchased approximately $922 million of its common stock, or 25 million shares, in Q4 2017. The Company's total repurchase authorization remaining was $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2017. In January 2018, eBay's Board of Directors authorized an additional $6.0 billion stock repurchase program, with no expiration from the date of authorization.

As of December 31, 2017, eBay's cash and cash equivalents and non-equity investments portfolio totaled $11.3 billion.

Outlook

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, eBay is forecasting net revenues to be between $2.57 billion and $2.61 billion, with GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.37 - $0.41, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations to be in the band of $0.52 - $0.54.

For FY18, eBay is projecting net revenues to be between $10.9 billion and $11.1 billion, with GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations to be in the range of $1.65 - $1.75, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the band of $2.25 - $2.30.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, eBay's stock was slightly up 0.69%, ending the trading session at $42.44.

Volume traded for the day: 9.88 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 12.63%; previous three-month period - up 18.38%; past twelve-month period - up 26.20%; and year-to-date - up 12.45%

After yesterday's close, eBay's market cap was at $42.29 billion.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Specialty Retail, Other industry. This sector was up 1.7% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors