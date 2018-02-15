Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - LATAM Airlines Announces January 2018 Preliminary Results; Reports Passenger Traffic Growth of 1.8% YOY

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) ("LATAM Airlines"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LTM as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 12, 2018, the Company, which is a leading airline group in Latin America, along with its subsidiaries, announced its preliminary monthly traffic statistics for January 2018 compared to January 2017. The Company reported that system passenger traffic increased by 1.8% in January 2018 from January 2017. As a consequence, the Company's load factor advanced 0.2 points to 86.3% in January 2018. Moreover, International Passenger Traffic accounted for about 57% of the reported month's total passenger traffic. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

The Guidance

Last year, on January 04, 2017, LATAM Airlines reported its preliminary guidance for 2018. The Company reviewed its operational projections where it estimated an operating margin in the range of 7.5% to 9.5% for the full fiscal year 2018. LATAM Airlines further added that it would review the guidance on a quarterly basis to include any important changes in macroeconomic variables or operating performance.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) for the International segment were estimated to grow by 6% to 8% for FY18 compared to a 4% growth for FY17. The Brazil Domestic segment's ASK were expected to advance in a range of 2% - 4% in FY18 from a 4% decline for FY17. The Spanish Speaking segment's ASK were expected to have a growth factor of 5% - 7% for FY18 compared to a relatively constant growth factor in FY17.

Company Growth Prospects

On November 08, 2017, LATAM Airlines announced that it planned to serve Tel Aviv, Israel, where the flight would be operated by the Company from Santiago, with a stop at Sao Paulo, and is still subject to regulatory approvals. The new flight, according to the Company, would operate with three frequencies per week from the end of 2018, offering connections throughout Latin America.

Prior to the announcement, in October 2017, the airline group announced three new international destinations, namely, Rome, Lisbon, and Boston. LATAM Airlines pre-facilitated the sale of tickets to/from Rome via its sales channels and was awaiting regulatory approvals to confirm operations to Boston and Lisbon. The four new routes enabled LATAM to offer flights to 144 destinations in 27 countries.

Since 2016, LATAM Airlines announced, or launched, 26 new international routes, including São Paulo-Johannesburg; Lima-Barcelona; Lima-Washington D.C.; Santiago-Melbourne; and Lima-San José, Costa Rica. The Company employs over 42,000 people across the world, operating over 1,300 flights per day and transporting 67 million passengers per year, through one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the world. Its 317 aircraft average an age of approximately seven years and feature the latest variants, including the Boeing 787, Airbus A350, A321, and A320neo. The Company currently operates through its subsidiaries across Peru, Argentina, Colombia, and Ecuador along with LATAM Cargo and its subsidiaries and multiple other entities.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, LATAM Airlines Group's stock climbed 2.62%, ending the trading session at $16.05.

Volume traded for the day: 344.72 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.84%; previous three-month period - up 22.89%; past twelve-month period - up 59.70%; and year-to-date - up 15.47%

After yesterday's close, LATAM Airlines Group's market cap was at $9.94 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 65.78.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.19%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Sporting Activities industry. This sector was up 1.7% at the end of the session.

