Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Invesco's Quarterly Revenues Jumped 15.1% and Adjusted EPS Surged 23.7%

Stock Monitor: Carlyle Group Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IVZ. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on January 31, 2018. The investment management Company recorded its ninth consecutive year of positive long-term net flows. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG), which also belongs to the Financial sector as the Company Invesco. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CG

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Invesco most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IVZ

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Invesco's operating revenues surged 15.1% to $1.38 billion in Q4 2017 from $1.19 billion in Q4 2016, primarily due to increased investment management fees.

During Q4 2017, Invesco's investment management fees increased 16% to $1.10 billion from $946.9 million in Q4 2016, due to an increase of 4.4% in average Assets Under Management (AUM) between the periods.

For the full year FY17, Invesco's operating revenues advanced 9.0% to $5.16 billion versus $4.73 billion in FY16, primarily due to increased investment management fees. The Company's investment management fees jumped 9.4% to $4.13 billion in FY17 from $3.77 billion in FY16, due to higher average AUM of 10.9%.

During Q4 2017, Invesco's service and distribution fees grew 4% to $217.5 million compared to $209.1 million in Q4 2016. The Company's performance fees were $43.0 million in the reported quarter compared to $17.5 million in the year earlier same quarter. The Company's performance fees recorded in Q4 2017 arose primarily from real estate and bank loan products.

For Q4 2017, Invesco's operating expenses increased 14.5% to $1.03 billion on a y-o-y basis. The Company's third-party distribution, service, and advisory expenses increased 12.7% to $390.9 million in the reported quarter, consistent with the increase in revenues resulting from the increase in retail AUM.

On a GAAP basis, Invesco's net income attributable to common shareholders came in at $408.2 million, or $0.99 per share, for Q4 2017 compared to $226.5 million, or $0.55 per share, in Q4 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported earnings of $0.73 per share versus $0.59 per share in the year earlier comparable quarter, outpacing Wall Street's estimates of $0.70 per share.

For FY17, Invesco's GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.13 billion, or $2.75 per share, compared to $854.2 million, or $2.06 per share, in FY16. On an adjusted basis, the Company posted earnings of $2.70 per share in FY17 versus $2.23 per share in FY16.

Assets Under Management (AUM)

Invesco's total AUM were $937.6 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $917.5 billion as on September 30, 2017, an increase of $20.1 billion on a q-o-q basis and an increase of $124.7 billion during the year. The Company's long-term inflows were $4.4 billion and total net inflows were $2.7 billion for the reported quarter. Invesco achieved long-term net flows of $11.5 billion for 2017.

Invesco's net market gains led to a $14.9 billion increase in AUM during Q4 2017 compared to a $15.0 billion increase in Q3 2017. The Company's average AUM were $930.3 billion during the reported quarter compared to $890.8 billion for Q3 2017, reflecting an increase of 4.4%. Invesco's net market gains led to a $66.0 billion increase in AUM during FY17 compared to a $37.7 billion increase in FY16. Invesco's average AUM were $875.0 billion during FY17 compared to $788.8 billion in FY16, an increase of 10.9%.

Capital Management

As on December 31, 2017, Invesco's cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.01 billion compared to $1.33 billion as on December 31, 2016, with a long-term debt of $2.08 billion compared to $2.10 billion as on December 31, 2016. Invesco's credit facility balance was zero at December 31, 2017, versus $28.7 million at December 31, 2016.

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 7,030 employees compared to 6,790 at December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Invesco's stock climbed 2.03%, ending the trading session at $33.17.

Volume traded for the day: 3.93 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.96 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 3.66%

After yesterday's close, Invesco's market cap was at $13.29 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12.07.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.50%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Asset Management industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors