Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the five major steps to unlock the real value of marketing ROI. Measuring the real impact and value of marketing, primarily through digital channels, on short and long-term growth is increasingly becoming more challenging. Effective marketing can help companies in achieving their financial objectives.

Firms are struggling to increase marketing budgets but are unable to see the expected growth to justify the incremental investment. Major firms are investing time and effort in engaging with different social media channels and other digital channels. There is a huge amount of unstructured data collected through these marketing activities, and the companies are still not aware of the value they are missing out on. As a result, Quantzig has listed five major steps to unlock the real value of these marketing activities.

According to the marketing experts at Quantzig, "It is becoming very challenging to quantify the real value of marketing, especially through digital channels for short- and long-term growth."

Major steps to unlock the real value of marketing ROI:

Determine your business objectives It is crucial to understand your business objectives like your primary goal, necessary information, and data helpful to gather that information, before diving into an analysis.

It is crucial to understand your business objectives like your primary goal, necessary information, and data helpful to gather that information, before diving into an analysis. Remove data silos - Data collected should be easily accessible whenever necessary. Companies should manage how they collect and where they store their data.

Data collected should be easily accessible whenever necessary. Companies should manage how they collect and where they store their data. Empower the data analysts - Companies should give a broader mandate to data analysts to pull and use the data for easy access to data. With quicker access to data, organizations will be able to make smart business decisions.

Companies should give a broader mandate to data analysts to pull and use the data for easy access to data. With quicker access to data, organizations will be able to make smart business decisions.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

