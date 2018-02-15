Global Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease Market and Forecast Analysis 2018-2035: The Launch of Novel HIF Inhibitor Roxadustat will Offset Biosimilar Erosion of Epogen to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is characterized by decreased kidney function and kidney damage. Damaged renal tissue has a diminished ability to produce erythropoietin, a hormone that stimulates red blood cell production. Consequently, patients with CKD often experience anemia, defined as a reduction in red blood cells or hemoglobin levels. The risk of anemia increases as CKD progresses and kidney function declines.



Market Snapshot

The launch of novel HIF inhibitor roxadustat will offset biosimilar erosion of Epogen to drive market growth.

Physicians expect to switch a significant portion of patients on stable erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) therapy to oral ESAs within three years of their launch.

Between 2015 and 2035, the number of prevalent cases of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) is forecasted to increase from 11.3 million to 14.9 million. This is due to a forecasted increase in the number of prevalent CKD cases, which is driven by population growth and aging, although increasing diabetes prevalence will also play a major role in shaping the future prevalence of anemia in CKD.

Use of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, the standard of care for anemia in CKD, may decline due to cost and safety concerns.

Pipeline therapies plan to capture market share by reducing costs and safety concerns associated with treatment.

Forecast: Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease



Executive Summary

Recent Forecast Updates

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Product Profile: Aranesp

Product Profile: Auryxia

Product Profile: Dexferrum

Product Profile: Epogen

Product Profile (Late Stage): Feraccru

Product Profile: Feraheme

Product Profile: Injectafer

Product Profile: Mircera

Product Profile: Neorecormon

Product Profile: Venofer

Product Profile (Late Stage): Roxadustat

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Country Treatment Trees

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Unmet Needs In Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease

Future Treatment

Sources And Methodology

Forecast

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths And Limitations

Product Overview

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Product Profile (Late Stage): Feraccru

Product Profile (Late Stage): Roxadustat



