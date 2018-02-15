Global Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease Market and Forecast Analysis 2018-2035: The Launch of Novel HIF Inhibitor Roxadustat will Offset Biosimilar Erosion of Epogen to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is characterized by decreased kidney function and kidney damage. Damaged renal tissue has a diminished ability to produce erythropoietin, a hormone that stimulates red blood cell production. Consequently, patients with CKD often experience anemia, defined as a reduction in red blood cells or hemoglobin levels. The risk of anemia increases as CKD progresses and kidney function declines.
Market Snapshot
- The launch of novel HIF inhibitor roxadustat will offset biosimilar erosion of Epogen to drive market growth.
- Physicians expect to switch a significant portion of patients on stable erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) therapy to oral ESAs within three years of their launch.
- Between 2015 and 2035, the number of prevalent cases of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) is forecasted to increase from 11.3 million to 14.9 million. This is due to a forecasted increase in the number of prevalent CKD cases, which is driven by population growth and aging, although increasing diabetes prevalence will also play a major role in shaping the future prevalence of anemia in CKD.
- Use of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, the standard of care for anemia in CKD, may decline due to cost and safety concerns.
- Pipeline therapies plan to capture market share by reducing costs and safety concerns associated with treatment.
