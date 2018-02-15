London equities were holding on to gains by midday on Thursday, underpinned by strength in the mining sector and an impressive showing from stocks with exposure to South Africa, as investors shrugged off the latest rise in US inflation. The FTSE 100 was up 0.6% to 7,255.34, while the pound up 0.1% against the euro at 1.1261 and 0.3% firmer versus the dollar at 1.4042. Following higher than expected US consumer price inflation a day earlier, IG analyst Joshua Mahony said markets were quickly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...