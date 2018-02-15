Engineering solutions provider Laird has appointed former Jaguar Land Rover executive Mike Bell to the role of chief technology officer as part of its effort to deliver "world class innovation". Bell, who will report directly to company chief executive Tony Quinlan, will be responsible for charting all aspects of Laird's technology agenda. Bell spent six years at Jaguar as chief technology officer and latterly as connected car director. Before joining Laird, he served as executive vice president ...

