Old Mutual, Anglo American and Mondi - which all have dual listings on the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Securities Exchange - racked up healthy gains on Thursday after South Africa's Jacob Zuma bowed to pressure and resigned as President. The South African rand rallied to its highest level since March 2015 following Zuma's resignation, after weeks of political wrangling, helping to boost companies with SA exposure. Jameel Ahmad, global head of currency strategy and market research ...

