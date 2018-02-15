UK-based distribution company Connect Group has agreed to revised terms on the disposal of its books division to Aurelius Equity Opportunities for £6m in cash. The disposal of its books unit was in line with the newspaper and parcel distributor's announcement at its final results last October that the division would be put on the market. Connect said proceeds of the sale would be used to reduce its debt as the board's attention became wholly focused on the integration and transformation of its ...

