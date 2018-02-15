Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 15/02/2018 / 21:00 UTC+8 *CNIT Obtained Inclusion of LD Micro Index * SHENZHEN, China, Feb 15, 2018 - China Information Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNIT), a leading provider of internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in China, announced that it has been added into the LD Micro Index, effective February 1st, 2018. The LD Micro Index is designed to give the most accurate representation of the intraday activity of microcap stocks in North America. It employs a mixture of screening for inclusion and manual exclusion where deemed appropriate. The index is market cap weighted and is comprised of approximately 1,014 stocks in the U.S. and Canada with market capitalizations between $50 million and $300 million. "We are honored to have China Information Technology become one of the newest additions to the LD Micro Index. Management has done a great job over the past year getting the company back to profitability, "stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro. Chairman and CEO Mr. Jianghuai Lin said, "We are very glad that CNIT is exposed to the investors of LD Micro Index. We look forward to building more connections in the capital markets of North America. We wish our shareholders to have a prosperous Chinese New Year in 2018!" *About China Information Technology, Inc.* China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please visit http://www.chinacnit.com *About LD Micro * LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. We are investors, first and foremost. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50-$300m. *Safe Harbor Statement* This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China Information Technology, Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. *For further information, please contact:* *China Information Technology, Inc.* Iris Yan Tel: +86-755-8370-4767 Email: IR@chinacnit.com http://www.chinacnit.com or *Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC* Tel: +1(646)-801-2803 Email: cnit@dgipl.com 15/02/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

February 15, 2018 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)