Despite hitting a record 1.17 GW of new grid-scale storage capacity in 2017, growth was a mere 4.6% on 2016 having surged 61% the year prior. Industry's reliance on policy support means foundations for growth remain uneven, report finds. Average costs, however, fell by 24% last year.A new report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has revealed that the world is adding more energy storage capacity than ever - but reliance on policy support is delivering patchy growth. Global installations of energy storage reached 1.17 GW in 2017, which is a 4.6% increase on 2016. However, 2016 posted growth ...

