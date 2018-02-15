Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market assessment study on the foodservice industry. A leading foodservice provider wanted to distinguish the potential competitors and identify the challenges and needs that are unmet in the market. The client wanted to gain real-time information and evaluate the strength, weakness, opportunities, and threats in the foodservice market.

According to the market assessment professionals at Infiniti, "Market assessment solutions help firms gain a wide-ranging analysis of the market trends and accordingly assign resources to meet the business requirements."

The growing consumption of snacks and meals at food service firms shows an increasing demand among consumers for different types of foods. Keeping the health trend in mind, the global foodservice market is now also presenting more healthy choices for health conscious consumers.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to attain a more in-depth knowledge of the market trends. The client was able to gain a proper understanding of the foodservice market and identify the preferences of the customers. Also, the client was able to gain a holistic view of the customer's purchasing habits, awareness of the offerings, and usage.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Evaluate information regarding the brand image and recognition

Make necessary adjustments to their offerings

This market assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Gaining insights into the potential bottlenecks while entering niche market segments

Predicting risks with new product developments

