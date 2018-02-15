North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: North American Cannabis Holdings Announces LOI To Acquire California Business In Strategy To Enter California Cannabis Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) today announced a letter of intent to acquire a California business as part of an overall strategy to enter the California cannabis market. The Company will post an online presentation tomorrow, February 16th, 2018 to present details surrounding the letter of intent and the strategy for entry into California's cannabis market anticipated to realize $5.1 billion in sales in 2019. The Company recently announced its strategic intentions and developments in California and Canada. Similar progress is anticipated in Canada following meeting schedule next week in Canada.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

