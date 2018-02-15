Puration Inc.: Puration Announces New EVERx Nutrition Logo To Be Featured At Arnold Sports Festival 30 Year Anniversary

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced a new logo for its line of CBD infused sports nutrition products. The new logo will be featured as the company introduces its first two flavored CBD infused sports waters at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Annual Arnold Sports Festival (formerly the Arnold Classic) in Columbus, Ohio, March 1-4 - EVERx CBD Infused Kiwi-Strawberry Sports Water and EVERx CBD Infused Lemon-Lime Sports Water. The company will be giving away workout tanks and hats at the Arnold bearing the new logo in addition to giving out samples of the new flavored EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water.

EVERx introduced its EVERx Sports Water at the Arnold Sports Festival last year and is returning this year to introduce its first two flavored waters. EVERx Sports Water is built on two patents that together deliver a combination of characteristics that are unprecedented in the beverage industry. In addition to the benefits of its herbal infusions, EVERx Sports Water has an optimal alkaline pH level formulated with antioxidants and electrolytes to deliver the most effective hydration available in the alkaline water market.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Arnold Sports Festival is co-promoted by legendary bodybuilder and film star Arnold Schwarzenegger, and has expanded into the world's largest multi-sport fitness weekend event since it debuted in 1989 as the Arnold Classic, a one-day professional men's bodybuilding competition. This year, more than 200,000 sports fans are expected to watch over 20,000 athletes, from 80 nations, compete in a record 75 sports and events to be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Ohio Expo Center, Hilton Columbus Downtown, EXPRESS LIVE! Pavilion and Hollywood Casino Columbus.

For more information on EVERx, visit http://www.drinkeverx.com.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.aciconglomerated.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

SOURCE: Puration, Inc.