Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Becton, Dickinson's New HPV Test BD Onclarity(TM) HPV Assay Gets FDA Approval

The FDA's approval is based on the data collected during a multi-year, prospective, multi-center clinical trial, which was conducted in the US and enrolled over 33,500 vaccinated and non-vaccinated women.

Cervical Cancer Can be Prevented by Early Screening

Cervical cancer is a malignant tumor of the cervix, which is the lowermost part of the uterus. Cervical cancer is the second most common type of cancer for women worldwide. Most of the cervical cancer cases are caused by HPV.

Cervical cancer is also one of the most preventable types of cancer as it develops over time. Cervical screening, through Pap test and HPV test, help prevent cervical cancer. Pap tests do not detect cancer but can disclose any cell changes that indicate that the cancer could develop, so that timely action can be taken. On the other hand, the HPV test checks for a high-risk HPV infection in women. A Pap test can be done during a pelvic exam and an HPV test can be done on the same sample of cells collected from the Pap test.

Working of the BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay

The BD Onclarity™ HPV assay test identifies 14 distinct types of high-risk HPV from specimens collected for cervical cancer screening in the BD SurePath™ liquid-based Pap test. The BD Onclarity™ HPV assay recognizes HPV genotypes 16, 18, and 45, which are related to most of the cervical cancers worldwide. In fact, HPV genotypes 16, 18, and 45 are disproportionally responsible for about 94% of glandular cervical cancer cases.

This test has been clinically approved for use as a primary screening test for triaging patients with abnormal Pap test results. It has also been validated for use in combination with a Pap test. However, physicians must use this test in accordance with clinical guidelines for cervical cancer screening and management.

The BD Onclarity™ HPV assay is performed on the BD Viper LT system, which is a bench top molecular platform that automates sample processing. The BD Viper LT system has been approved by the FDA for chlamydia and/or gonorrhea infection (CT/GC) testing.

BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay Aids Clinical Decision-Making

Information provided by the BD Onclarity™ HPV assay, along with physicians' assessment and professional guidelines, can facilitate informed clinical decision-making. The BD Onclarity™ test is in-line with the clinical screening guidelines from the American Cancer Society, the American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology, and the American Society for Clinical Pathology. Its approval would provide clinicians and laboratories an FDA-approved option for HPV primary screening, which is perfectly compatible with the BD SurePath™ liquid-based cytology vial. Thus, it signifies the next milestone in cervical cancer screening.

Dave Hickey, President at BD Diagnostics Systems, shared that BD aims to provide comprehensive cervical cancer screening solutions to laboratories and clinicians worldwide. These solutions would address the unique needs of individual healthcare providers as well as patients. The approval of BD Onclarity™ HPV assay would also help BD enhance the standard of care for cervical cancer patients worldwide.

Status in Global Markets

The BD Onclarity™ HPV assay achieved the European CE-IVD mark in 2014. It also received the regulatory approval in Canada and Japan in 2017. At present, the test is available for sale in these regions and other markets.

Future Plans for BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay

BD further plans to seek the FDA's approval for the reporting of HPV types beyond 16, 18, and 45. This is in-line with the extended genotyping capabilities of BD Onclarity™ HPV assay, and is also consistent with the evolving cervical cancer screening guidelines.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Becton, Dickinson's stock rose 2.11%, ending the trading session at $219.95.

Volume traded for the day: 1.32 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 9.17%; past twelve-month period - up 23.04%; and year-to-date - up 2.75%

After yesterday's close, Becton, Dickinson's market cap was at $49.13 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 167.26.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.36%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors