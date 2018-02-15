Active-Investors: Wired News – Arcturus Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Christine Esau as Vice President of R&D

Stock Monitor: Highwoods Properties Post Earnings Reporting

New Appointments Follow CEO's Termination

This announcement comes days after Arcturus terminated its President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph E. Payne on February 02, 2018, for conduct that its Board of Directors deemed to be contrary to the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Concurrently, the Company also appointed Mark R. Herbert as the Interim President, effective immediately. Mark was previously serving as the Vice President of Business Development and Alliance Management at Arcturus.

Overview of Christine Esau's Work Profile

Before joining Arcturus in 2015, Christine Esau was serving as the lead biologist at Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Regulus Therapeutics. She also worked as the Chief Scientific Officer of AptamiR Therapeutics. At Arcturus, Dr. Esau was recently serving as the Senior Director of Translational Research.

Christine Esau's role in Regulus Therapeutics - Christine Esau has done some pioneering work in microRNA biology and anti-miRNA targeting technology development during her career at Regulus. Her work has also featured in several landmark, highly cited papers, and early patent filings. Dr. Esau moved the anti-miR-122 program from discovery biology to lead compound selection during her role as the lead biologist for the program. Simultaneously, she directed pharmacology, PK/PD, safety, and mechanism of action studies.

At Regulus, she also led experiments to identify innovative microRNA targets for metabolic diseases, and in that process, she established an extensive network of academic collaborators. Dr. Esau also headed the anti-miR-33 program for atherosclerosis, which subsequently, became the basis for Regulus' partnership with Astra-Zeneca.

Christine Esau's role in AptamiR Therapeutics - At AptamiR Therapeutics, Dr. Esau served as the Chief Scientific Officer wherein she worked to develop a microRNA-based therapy for the treatment of obesity.

Educational Profile - Dr. Esau holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Biology from the California Institute of Technology. In addition, she also holds a Ph.D. degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Appointment of a new Scientific Advisor

Alongside, Dr. Pad Chivukula, who was serving as the Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Arcturus, is stepping down from these positions. He would now take on the role of the Scientific Advisor to the Company.

On his new appointment, he stated that it has been a privilege to work for Arcturus Therapeutics and that he is proud of the Company's remarkable innovations and accomplishments in advancing its diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutics. He looks forward to be part of Arcturus' enduring success as the Company continues to advance its preclinical programs.

Welcoming Remarks from Arcturus' Interim President

Mark R. Herbert re-affirmed that Christine Esau brings with her a decade of experience in microRNA drug discovery, development as well as commercialization. He was positive that Dr. Esau would immediately contribute to Arcturus' progress in developing innovative RNA medicines to transform the lives of patients with severe diseases. Alongside, he also welcomed Dr. Chivukula to his new position as the Scientific Advisor to the Company.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Arcturus Therapeutics' stock rose 4.34%, ending the trading session at $5.53.

Volume traded for the day: 15.97 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Arcturus Therapeutics' market cap was at $64.48 million.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Office industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

